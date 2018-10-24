Final 2018 KOOBDOOGA Chapter Saturday

The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library invite the community to the fourth of its programs inspired by the book Danger Close by Amber Smith on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. in the Sprint/Baker Gallery.

During Flying Helicopter Search and Rescue from the Bahamas to Alaska, Bill Kupchin will share his years of experience with the U.S. Coast Guard. Kupchin has been a former pilot, flight school instructor, naval aviator and Coast Guard rescue pilot throughout North America. He currently works at Insitu.

During our previous KOOBDOOGA (A Good Book read backward) 2018 events, attendees have enjoyed presentations by members of the Smith family, from Betsy Smith, mother of author Amber who wrote the book Danger Close, to older sister Kelly and Amber herself over the internet.

Participants have enjoyed a program with Kathy McCullough and Cate Daday who both shared highlights of their careers and challenges as women in aviation. And Judy Newman, director of WAAAM and a pilot in her own right, has also shared how she succeeded in aviation careers in what is often considered a male-dominated profession.

In addition to our weekly events, the Friends are displaying art inspired by Danger Close, created by artists throughout our region and by students at the Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Intermediate School. The display will be taken down on Monday, Oct. 29.

For information about KOOBDOOGA programs taking place each Saturday in October, contact the library at 493-1132. Audiences of all ages are encouraged to attend.