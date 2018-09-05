Columbia High School Volleyball Under Way.

The Columbia High varsity volleyball team in 2018 is being led by a quintet of seniors at key positions, and it includes three players now in their third seasons of varsity volleyball, and three who earned All-Trico honorable mention in 2017.

Carolyn LaBerge, a third-year player, and 2017 honorable mention selection returns as a setter but this year Bruins Coach Jenny Hallead plans to get the senior more involved in the offense.

“Carolyn has a new role this year as we move to a 6-2 offense. She will split setting duties with Angelie Samp-son, as well as play outside hitter,” Hallead noted. She will be filling an outside hitting role that opened up with the graduation of Samantha.

Sampson, also in her third year, will help the Bruins diversify their offensive attack and be the anchor of the defense.

“Angelie is an all-around player but her main duty this year will be setting and moving into a front row position,” Hallead said. “She has the amazing ability to read the court and make plays, so having her play all the way around will benefit our team greatly.”

Third-year player and senior Rosalyn Slater will set up at outside hitter on offense and middle back on defense in 2018. The 2017 honorable mention pick “has really improved on defense and is making great plays in the back row,” Hallead said.

Gracie Vaughan, now in her second season, is coming off a first varsity season in which she received All-Trico honorable mention for her play. “Gracie will be playing right side (opposite player) in the front wall as well as left back,” Hallead said. “She is another versatile player who embraces any role given to her.”

Senior Bailey Gimlin and junior Paris Happel round out the list of returning players. Both are in their second seasons of varsity volleyball.

Gimlin, a defensive specialist, will be playing middle and left back, filling the role of graduate Kaycee Radke. Gimlin also will get the opportunity to show off her hard serve.

Happel is moving into the middle position held last year by graduate Kathirin Hylton to take advantage of her versatility at the net. “Paris will mainly play middle but is also an outstanding hitter,” Hallead said.

