Columbia High School’s Leadership class will once again provide the greater White Salmon Valley with news, information, and updates of events and activities at Columbia High School.

The Bruin Corner will appear weekly and will also include student features, as well as staff interest stories. This trimester, CHS senior Tate Panko and CHS junior Savannah Demchuk will be compiling newsworthy tidbits for the White Salmon Enterprise.

Last week on Sept. 5, CHS teacher Caitlin Cray facilitated the annual Parent preview night of sex ed curriculum in the CHS Library.

Topics covered included the White Salmon Valley School District’s Guiding Principles for implementation of the Sexual Health Curriculum. This included: 1) Teaching Accurate Information; 2) Teaching Age Appropriate Content; 3) Teach in Ways That Includes EVERY Child, and 4) Teach in the Usual Co-Ed Environment.

Teaching accurate information is important to ensure medically and scientifically accurate information. Teaching age-appropriate content ensures that students receive pertinent information, but that information is sensitive to the growth and development of the child. Teaching in ways that include every child validates and affirms every student’s regard to diversity of themselves and others. Teaching in the usual Co-Ed environment ensures that all students are receiving the same information, regardless of gender.

Anyone who was not able to attend is invited to email Caitlin Cray at caitlin.cray@ whitesalmonschools.org for more information.

CHS Junior Savannah Demchuk had an eventful summer. In August, she was crowned 2019 Klickitat County Rodeo Queen in Goldendale. Savannah participated in a pageant with different categories including speech, modeling, horsemanship, and the rodeo.

When the competition concluded it was calculated that Savannah and her opponent had tied in points for the title of next year’s queen, making this the first tie in Klickitat County history.

The winner was decided by the number of points in the horsemanship category, where Savannah pulled ahead.

As next year’s queen, her responsibilities include traveling all over the county as well as local parades, those of which are the White Salmon parades, The Dalles, Trout Lake, Glenwood, and Goldendale parades.

This is a great honor for Savannah and she cannot wait to represent us as our 2019 Klickitat County Fair and Rodeo Queen.