Klickitat County Fair Names Ribbon Winners

All-Around showmanship winners left to right: Gracie Hanning, senior; Natalie Schroder, intermediate; Lydia Hanning, junior; and Queen Lene Riggers.

Photo by Sverre Bakke
All-Around showmanship winners left to right: Gracie Hanning, senior; Natalie Schroder, intermediate; Lydia Hanning, junior; and Queen Lene Riggers.

As of Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Department 1 - Record Books

Class 100 - Top of the show — Layne Bruhn, Centerville, Central Klickitat; Harley Clever, Goldendale, Golden hills; Micaela Gutierrez, Goldendale, Central Klickitat 4-H club.


Class 101 - Judges choice — Cameron Mains, Goldendale, Barnyard Buddies; Brylee Mulrony, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Dalton Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids.


Department 3 - Demonstrations

Section 1 - Animal Science


Class 100 - Top of the show – T.C. Read, Goldendale, Dancing Mt Riders.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Tori Tallman, Goldendale, Barnyard Buddies.

Department 7 - Clothing

Section 1 - Clothing Activity Day Construction

Class 100 - Top of the show — Emmerson Gimlin, Glenwood; Breeanne Willsey, Goldendale, Horse-n-around.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Jayla Avila, Glenwood; Alise Gimlin, Glenwood, Mt. Adams 4-H club; Brandi Vance, Goldendale, Horse - N – Around; Breeanne Willsey, Goldendale, Horse-n-around.

Section 2 - Fashion Revue-Activity day

Class 100 - Top of the show — Breeanne Willsey, Goldendale, HORSE-N-AROUND.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Jayla Avila, Glenwood; Alise Gimlin, Glenwood, Mt Adams 4-H club.

Department 9 - Food & Nutrition exhibits

Section 1 - Food Products- -Baked

Class 100 - Top of the show — Tori Tallman, Goldendale, Barnyard Buddies.


Class 101 - Judges choice — Anna Enyeart, Goldendale, Muttonheads.


Department 10 - Related Arts

Section 1 - Items Made from Kits

Class 101 - Judges choice — Molly Gehrig, White Salmon.

Department 13 - Other Project Work






Section 1 - Vet. Sciences

Class 100 - Top of the show — Quinn Perry, Lyle, Barnyard Buddies.


Department 90 - Market Stock Sale Animals

Section 1 - Market Stock Sale Steers

Class 100 - Grand Champion Market Steer — Grace Hanning, Centerville, Central Klickitat.



Class 101 - Reserve Champion Market Steer — Jocelyn Fahlenkamp, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.


Section 2 - Market Stock Sale Goats

Class 100 - Grand champion Goats — Mason Goosen, Centerville, Central Klickitat.



Class 101 - Reserve Champion Goats — Averie Mell, Goldendale.

Section 4 - Market Stock Sale Swine

Class 100 - Grand Champion Market Swine — Dallas Villalobos, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.

Class 101 - Reserve Champion Market Swine — Cameron Mains, Goldendale, Barnyard Buddies,



Section 5 - Market Stock Sale Poultry

Class 100 - Grand champion Poultry — Kimberly Wascher, Goldendale, Lucky Clovers.


Class 101 - Reserve Champion Poultry — Mason Miller, Goldendale, Horse-n-around.



Section 6 - Market Stock Sale Rabbits

Class 100 - Grand Champion Market Rabbit — Libby Jensen, Goldendale, Calico Kids.


Class 101 - Reserve Champion Market Rabbit — Dalton Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids.

Department 100 - Beef Cattle Open

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Jackie Bean, Goldendale.

Department 105 - Beef Cattle- 4-H, FFA

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Jorgia Bean, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Hadlee Beierle, Goldendale; Grace Hanning, Centerville, Central Klickitat; Lydia Hanning, Centerville, Central Klickitat.


Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Matt Blain, Roosevelt, Bickleton Hilltoppers; Layne Bruhn, Centerville, Central Klickitat; Dilynn Herrington, Goldendale; Curtis Kayser, Centerville, FFA Goldendale.

Section 2 - Club or Chapter Herd

Class 100 - Grand champion — Family Hanning, Centerville, Hanning Family Club.


Section 3 - Breeding Stock

Class 100 - Grand Champion — Rian Blain, Roosevelt.

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Mason Miller, Goldendale, Horse-n-around.


Department 110 - Dairy Cattle - Open

Section 2 - Breeding Stock

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Bryson Kayser, Goldendale.

Department 115 - Dairy cattle - 4-H, FFA

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Brielle Starr-Diaz, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.

Department 130 - Non-Dairy Goats - Open

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Martha Parsons, Lyle; Jack Thiemann, Dallesport, Central Klickitat.

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Shane Weifenbach, White Salmon.

Department 135 - Non-Dairy Goats - 4-H, FFA

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Averie Mell, Goldendale; Nicolena Thiemann, Dallesport, Central Klickitat; Brandi Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around.

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Mason Goosen, Centerville, Central Klickitat; Alana Hail, Dallesport; Breeanne Willsey, Goldendale, Horse-n-around.



Section 2 - Club or chapter herd

Class 100 - Grand champion — Central Klickitat 4-H, Centerville.

Department 140 - Sheep - Open

Section 3 - Breeding Stock

Class 100 - Grand champion — Darby Reynolds, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Natalee Garcia, Goldendale.

Department 145 – Sheep - 4-H, FFA

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion showman — Morgan Coyne, Centerville, FFA Goldendale; Maggie Gutierrez, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Emma Meagher, Goldendale; Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.



Class 101 - Reserve grand champion showman — Micaela Gutierrez, Goldendale, Central Klickitat 4-H club; Paisley Hill, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Tiana Watson, Goldendale, Goldendale FFA; Riley West, Centerville, Central Klickitat.


Section 2 - Club or Chapter Flock

Class 100 - Grand champion — Goldendale FFA, Goldendale.

Section 3 - Breeding Stock

Class 100 - Grand champion — Anastasia Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Rose Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Micaela Gutierrez, Goldendale, Central Klickitat 4-H club; Rollie Reynolds, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Paisley Hill, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.


Department 155 - Swine- 4-H, FFA

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion showman — Jaydon Rolfe, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Ellie Schilling, Goldendale, Milk Meat & More; Tori Tallman, Goldendale, Barnyard Buddies; Dallas Villalobos, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.


Class 101 - Reserve grand champion showman — Nick Lee, Goldendale, Goldendale FFA; Macie Lorton, Glenwood, Mt. Adams Community 4H Club; Rydell Meyers, Goldendale; Ike O’Leary, Centerville, Central Klickitat.

Section 2 - Breeding Stock

Class 100 - Grand champion breed — Dallas Villalobos, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.



Department 160 - Horses-open

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion showman — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Amelia Tyndall, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion showman — Bailey Dumotl, Goldendale; Robin Hudson, Goldendale.

Section 2 - Halter Class

Class 100 - Grand champion — Dona Schuster, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Josie Brooks, Goldendale, Brooks Family Group.


Section 3 - Leadline 5 & under

Class 100 - Grand champion — Carly Beasley, Goldendale, Golden Hills.


Class 101 - Reserve champion — Korbin Better, Goldendale; Landon Fahlenkamp, Goldendale; Natalee Garcia, Goldendale; Jentry Hocter, Glenwood; Kennedy Vaughn, Goldendale.

Section 4 - Lead in Costume-5 and under

Class 100 - Grand champion — Carly Beasley, Goldendale, Golden Hills; Korbin Better, Goldendale; Landon Fahlenkamp, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Natalee Garcia, Goldendale; Jentry Hocter, Glenwood; Kennedy Vaughn, Goldendale.

Section 5 - Costume Pageant

Class 100 - Grand champion — Bailey Dumotl, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion – Audrey Brooks, Goldendale.

Section 6 - Bareback Equitation

Class 100 - Grand champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Amelia Tyndall, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Dona Schuster, Goldendale.

Section 7 - English Equitation

Class 100 - Grand champion — Robin Hudson, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Alyssa Esaacson, Lyle.

Section 8 - English Pleasure

Class 100 - Grand champion — Robin Hudson, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Alyssa Esaacson, Lyle.


Section 9 - Western Equitation

Class 100 - Grand champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Dona Schuster, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Keira Beasley, Goldendale, Golden Hills; Robin Hudson, Goldendale.

Section 10 - Western Pleasure

Class 100 - Grand champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Robin Hudson, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Vicky Ramsay, Goldendale.

Section 11 - Discipline

Class 100 - Grand champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Dona Schuster, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Amelia Tyndall, Goldendale.

Section 12 - Trail Horse

Class 100 - Grand champion — Keira Beasley, Goldendale, Golden Hills; Dona Schuster, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Robin Hudson, Goldendale.

Section 13 - Horses 5 and under showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Jackie Lynn Miller, Goldendale.

Section 15 - In-Hand Trail

Class 100 - Grand champion — Keira Beasley, Goldendale, Golden Hills; Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Robin Hudson, Goldendale; Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale; Brandi Vance, Goldendale, Horse - N – Around.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Bailey Dumotl, Goldendale; Denise Owen, Goldendale, Dancing Mt Riders; Haedynn Plum, Centerville, Central Klickitat; Dona Schuster, Goldendale; Madison Shupe, Goldendale, Mini Whinnies.



Section 16 - In-Hand Obstacle Relay

Class 100 - Grand champion — Keira Beasley, Goldendale, Golden Hills; Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Bailey Dumotl, Goldendale; Robin Hudson, Goldendale; Jackie Lynn Miller, Goldendale; T.C. Read, Goldendale, Dancing Mt Riders.

Department 165 – Horses - 4-H, FFA

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills; Cassandra Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N- Around.



Class 101 - Reserve champion — Kinsley Lanz, Trout Lake; Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale; Brandi Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around.

Section 2 - Halter Class

Class 100 - Grand champion — Haedynn Plum, Centerville, Central Klickitat; T.C. Read, Goldendale, Dancing Mt Riders.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Ava Altig, Husum, Midnight Riders; Brandi Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around.

Section 5 - Costume Pageant

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Mackenzie Black, Goldendale, Gold Buckle; Jocelyn Fahlenkamp, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Katherine Hartford, Lyle, Dancing Mountain Riders; Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood

Section 6 - Bareback Equitation

Class 100 - Grand champion — Mackenzie Black, Goldendale, Gold Buckle; Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills.



Class 101 - Reserve champion — Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Cassandra Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.

Section 7 - English Equitation

Class 100 – Grand champion — Josie Brooks, Goldendale, Brooks Family Group; Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills; Cassandra Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Ava Altig, Husum, Midnight Riders; Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Kinsley Lanz, Trout Lake; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.

Section 8 - English Pleasure

Class 100 - Grand champion — Josie Brooks, Goldendale, Brooks Family Group; Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Madison Shupe, Goldendale, Mini Whinnies; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.


Class 101 - Reserve champion — Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills; Tally Larcome, Goldendale; Haedynn Plum, Centerville, Central Klickitat.


Section 9 - Western Equitation

Class 100 - Grand champion — Josie Brooks, Goldendale, Brooks Family Group; Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills; Madison Shupe, Goldendale, Mini Whinnies.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Ava Altig, Husum, Midnight Riders; Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.


Section 10 - Western Pleasure

Class 100 - Grand champion — Josie Brooks, Goldendale, Brooks Family Group; Madison Shupe, Goldendale, Mini Whinnies; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.


Class 101 - Reserve champion — Ava Altig, Husum, Midnight Riders; Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills; Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Kinsley Lanz, Trout Lake.

Section 11 - Discipline Class

Class 100 - Grand champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Josie Brooks, Goldendale, Brooks Family Group; Madison Shupe, Goldendale, Mini Whinnies; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.

Class 101 - Reserve Champion — Ava Altig, Husum, Midnight Riders; Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills; Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Cassandra Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around.


Section 12 - Trail Horse

Class 100 - Grand champion — Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Mackenzie Black, Goldendale, Gold Buckle; Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills.

Section 16 - In-Hand Obstacle Relay

Class 100 - Grand champion — Kinsley Lanz, Trout Lake; Tally Larcome, Goldendale.

Department 166 - Pony

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Heather Williams, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Section 3 - Halter Mares

Class 100 - Grand champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Section 4 - Halter Geldings

Class 100 - Grand champion — Dana Gunkel, Goldendale; Patty West, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Section 7 - Obstacle in hand

Class 100 - Grand champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Heather Williams, Goldendale.

Section 8 - Driving equitation

Class 100 - Grand champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Heather Williams, Goldendale.

Section 9 - Driving reinsmanship

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Heather Williams, Goldendale.

Section 10 - Driving pleasure

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Section 11 - Obstacle driving

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Heather Williams, Goldendale.

Section 12 - Versatility

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Heather Williams, Goldendale.

Department 169 - Pony

Section 3 - Halter mares

Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.

Department 170 - Miniature horse-open

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale; Wynter Lowery, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Jenna Norrus, Goldendale; Patty West, Goldendale.

Section 3 - Halter Mares

Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.


Class 101 - Reserve champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.

Section 4 - Halter Geldings

Class 7 - Halter gelding — Tally Larcome, Goldendale; Jenna Norrus, Goldendale; Patty West, Goldendale.

Class 100 - Grand champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Tally Larcome, Goldendale.

Section 5 - Hunter

Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale; Annalise Wilder, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Jenna Norrus, Goldendale; Patty West, Goldendale.

Section 6 - Jumper

Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale; Jenna Norrus, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Annalise Wilder, Goldendale.

Section 7 - Obstacle in hand

Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Section 8 - Driving equitation

Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Section 9 - Driving reinsmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Section 10 - Driving pleasure

Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Section 11 - Obstacle driving

Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Section 12 - Versatility

Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.

Department 175 - Miniature horse - 4-H, FFA

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Tally Larcome, Goldendale.

Section 5 - Hunter

Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Tally Larcome, Goldendale.

Section 6 - Jumper

Class 100 - Grand champion — Tally Larcome, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.



Section 7 - Obstacle in hand

Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.

Class 101 - Reserve champion — Tally Larcome, Goldendale.

Section 8 - Driving equitation

Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.


Section 9 - Driving reinsmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.


Section 10 - Driving pleasure

Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.

Section 11 - Obstacle driving

Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.


Section 12 - Versatility

Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.


Department 180 - Poultry & eggs- open

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Holden Scarola, Goldendale, Muttonheads.

Section 3 - Chickens -Bantam

Class 100 - Grand champion — Holden Scarola, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Seth Scarola, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve Champion — Rebekah Scarola, Goldendale.

Department 185 - Poultry & eggs - 4-H, FFA

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Taryn Miller, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around; Hailey Scarola, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Hannah Scarola, Goldendale, Muttonheads.

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Anastasia Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Seraphina Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Mason Miller, Goldendale, Horse-n-Around.


Section 3 - Chickens-Bantam

Class 100 - Grand champion — Anastasia Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads.0

Department 190 - Rabbits-open

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Brandie A Read, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Brandy Jensen, Goldendale, Calico Kids.



Section 2 - Commercial

Class 100 - Grand champion — Brandie A Read, Goldendale.

Section 3 - Fancy

Class 100 - Grand champion — Brandie A Read, Goldendale.

Section 6 - costume

Class 100 - Grand champion — Chris Wiley, Goldendale.

Department 195 – Rabbits - 4-H, FFA

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Amber A Read, Goldendale, The Calico Kids; Ellie Schilling, Goldendale, Milk Meat & More; Brittany Waibel, Centerville, Calico Kids.

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Molly Gehrig, White Salmon; Libby Jensen, Goldendale, Calico Kids; Erin Waibel, Centerville, Milk Meat & More.

Section 3 - Fancy

Class 100 - Grand champion — Amber A Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids;

Reserve grand champion — Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.



Section 4 - Crossbreeds

Class 100 - Grand champion — Dalton Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids.

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Amber A Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids.

Department 196 - Cavy-Open

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Eldon Harvey, White Salmon; Parker Holst, White Salmon; Dalton Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids.


Department 199 – Cavey - 4-H/FFA

Section 1 - Showmanship

Class 100 - Grand champion — Amber A Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids; Dalton Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids.



Section 2 - Commercial

Class 100 - Grand champion — Brooke Holst, Goldendale; Dalton Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids; Natalie Wascher, White Salmon, White Salmon 4-H Club.

Class 101 - Reserve Champion — Natalie Wascher, White Salmon, White Salmon 4-H Club.



Department 210 - Western games - open

Section 1 - 75 ft Barrels

Class 100 - Grand champion — Jorgia Bean, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Mackenzie Black, Goldendale, Gold Buckle; Stacy Campbell, Goldendale; Delaney Kindler, Goldendale, FFA; Olivia Myers, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Tia Black, Goldendale; Caitlyn Jauken, Centerville, Central Klickitat; Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Bailey Rickman, White Salmon; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.


Section 2 - Pole Bending

Class 100 - Grand champion — Jorgia Bean, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Mackenzie Black, Goldendale, Gold Buckle, Tia Black, Goldendale; Delaney Kindler, Goldendale, FFA; Bailey Rickman, White Salmon.

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale; Lexi Molnar, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Riley Rickman, White Salmon; Cassandra Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.


Section 3 - Idaho figure 8

Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Tia Black, Goldendale; Lexi Molnar, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Bailey Rickman, White Salmon; Cassandra Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N- Around; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.

Department 500 - Crops & horticulture-open

Section 1 - Threshed Grains, grasses, legume

Class 100 - Top of the show — Dan Jagelski, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Dan Jagelski, Goldendale.

Department 505 - Crops & horticulture - youth, FFA

Section 1 - Threshed grains, grasses & legume

Class 100 - Top of the show — Cora Munkers, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Lacy Munkers, Goldendale.

Department 510 - Grain king

Section 1 - Winter Wheat

Class 100 - Grain king — Jim Jack Davenport, Goldendale.



Class 101 - Judges choice — Pace Amidon, Goldendale.

Class 102 - Top of Show — Jim Jack Davenport, Goldendale.

Department 520 - Hay king

Section 1 - Irrigated Alfalfa

Class 101 - Judges Choice — Rafter 2S Ranch, Goldendale.

Class 102 - Top of Show — Thiele 2 Ranches, Goldendale.

Department 530 - Fleece show-open

Section 1 - White

Class 100 - Top of the show — Pierre Monnat, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Pierre Monnat, Goldendale.

Department 540 - Flowers-open

Section 1 - Annuals

Class 100 - Top of the show — Dennis Birney, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Dennis Birney, Goldendale.

Department 545 - Flowers-youth, FFA

Section 1 - Annuals

Class 100 - Top of the show — Mary Hunt, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Elspeth Lewis, Goldendale, Furry Friends.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Hannah Scarola, Goldendale, Muttonheads.

Department 550 - food preservation-open

Section 1 - Canned fruit

Class 100 - Top of the show — Mary Ellen Clark, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Kacie Bane, Centerville.

Department 555 - food preservation - youth & FFA

Section 1 - Canned fruit

Class 100 - Top of the show — Jayla Avila, Glenwood.

Department 560 - Baking-open

Section 1 - Specialities

Class 100 - Top of the show — Kay Carr, Glenwood.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Tiffany Quantrell, Goldendale.

Department 565 - Baking-youth & FFA

Section 1 - Specialties

Class 100 – Top of the show — Emmerson Gimlin, Glenwood.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Emmerson Gimlin, Glenwood.

Department 575 - Sewing- youth & FFA

Section 1 - Clothing-conventional & Serger

Class 101 - Judges choice — Anthony Avila, Glenwood.

Department 580 - Quilts-open

Section 1 - Miniatures

Class 100 - Top of the show — Jeanette Johnston, Lyle.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Barbara Marshall, Goldendale.

Department 600 - Needlework-open

Section 1 - Knitting

Class 100 - Top of the show — Diane Wall, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Patricia Locnikar, Goldendale.

Department 605 – Needlework - youth, FFA

Section 1 - Knitting

Class 100 - Top of the show — Anastasia Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Anastasia Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads.

Department 610 - Fiber arts-open

Section 1 - Spinning

Class 100 - Top of the show — Stephanie Gonyeau, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Jan Stewart, Wishram.

Class 102 - Columbia fiber award — Jan Stewart, Wishram.

Department 620 - Fine art -open

Section 1 - Open 19 yrs & Older

Class 100 - top of the show — Patricia Burgess, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Katherine Chiles, Centerville.

Department 625 - Fine art (amateur) - youth, FFA

Section 1 - Open 19 yrs & Older

Class 100 - Top of the show — Aspen Balodis, Goldendale.





Class 101 - Judges choice — Aspen Balodis, Goldendale.

Department 630 - Photography- open






Section 1 - Black and White Printt

Class 100 - Top of the show — Mary Ellen Clark, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Edith Gidley, Goldendale.

Department 635 – Photography - youth, FFA

Section 1 - Black and White

Class 100 - Top of the show — Alex Lee, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood.

Department 640 - Crafts & hobbies-open

Section 1 - Fabric

Class 100 - Top of the show — Dorothy Walter, Goldendale.

Department 645 - Craft & hobbies - youth, FFA

Section 1 - Fabric

Class 100 - Top of the show — Josie Hunt, Goldendale.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Kodiak Smilesalot, Goldendale.

Department 700 - Booth exhibits- open

Section 1 - Booth

Class 101 - Judges choice — Goldendale Grange # 49, Goldendale.

Department 805 - Farm shop exhibits - youth, FFA

Section 1 - Made from wood

Class 103 - Grand champion — Austin Bucklin, White Salmon; Goldendale FFA, Goldendale.

Class 105 - Reserve champion — Goldendale FFA, Goldendale; Stanley Hylton, Lyle, Funky Farmers.

Department 810 - FFA record book contest

Section 1 - FFA record books

Class 103 - Grand champion — Morgan Coyne, Centerville, FFA Goldendale; Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.

Class 104 - Reserve champion — Caroline Knopes, Goldendale, FFA; Rollie Reynolds, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.

Department 815 - FFA posters

Section 1 - Posters

Class 2 - Judges choice — Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.

Class 101 - Judges choice — Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.

Class 103 - Grand champion — Corbin Bland, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale; Grace Bland, Goldendale, Barnyard Buddies; Emily Harris, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale; Jake Randall, Goldendale, Goldendale FFA; Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.

Class 104 - Reserve champion — Trampas Cahill, Goldendale; Caroline Knopes, Goldendale, FFA; Rollie Reynolds, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale; Tiana Watson, Goldendale, Goldendale FFA.

