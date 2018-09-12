Klickitat County Fair Names Ribbon Winners

Department 1 - Record Books
Class 100 - Top of the show — Layne Bruhn, Centerville, Central Klickitat; Harley Clever, Goldendale, Golden hills; Micaela Gutierrez, Goldendale, Central Klickitat 4-H club.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Cameron Mains, Goldendale, Barnyard Buddies; Brylee Mulrony, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Dalton Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids.
Department 3 - Demonstrations
Section 1 - Animal Science
Class 100 - Top of the show – T.C. Read, Goldendale, Dancing Mt Riders.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Tori Tallman, Goldendale, Barnyard Buddies.
Department 7 - Clothing
Section 1 - Clothing Activity Day Construction
Class 100 - Top of the show — Emmerson Gimlin, Glenwood; Breeanne Willsey, Goldendale, Horse-n-around.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Jayla Avila, Glenwood; Alise Gimlin, Glenwood, Mt. Adams 4-H club; Brandi Vance, Goldendale, Horse - N – Around; Breeanne Willsey, Goldendale, Horse-n-around.
Section 2 - Fashion Revue-Activity day
Class 100 - Top of the show — Breeanne Willsey, Goldendale, HORSE-N-AROUND.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Jayla Avila, Glenwood; Alise Gimlin, Glenwood, Mt Adams 4-H club.
Department 9 - Food & Nutrition exhibits
Section 1 - Food Products- -Baked
Class 100 - Top of the show — Tori Tallman, Goldendale, Barnyard Buddies.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Anna Enyeart, Goldendale, Muttonheads.
Department 10 - Related Arts
Section 1 - Items Made from Kits
Class 101 - Judges choice — Molly Gehrig, White Salmon.
Department 13 - Other Project Work
Section 1 - Vet. Sciences
Class 100 - Top of the show — Quinn Perry, Lyle, Barnyard Buddies.
Department 90 - Market Stock Sale Animals
Section 1 - Market Stock Sale Steers
Class 100 - Grand Champion Market Steer — Grace Hanning, Centerville, Central Klickitat.
Class 101 - Reserve Champion Market Steer — Jocelyn Fahlenkamp, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Section 2 - Market Stock Sale Goats
Class 100 - Grand champion Goats — Mason Goosen, Centerville, Central Klickitat.
Class 101 - Reserve Champion Goats — Averie Mell, Goldendale.
Section 4 - Market Stock Sale Swine
Class 100 - Grand Champion Market Swine — Dallas Villalobos, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Class 101 - Reserve Champion Market Swine — Cameron Mains, Goldendale, Barnyard Buddies,
Section 5 - Market Stock Sale Poultry
Class 100 - Grand champion Poultry — Kimberly Wascher, Goldendale, Lucky Clovers.
Class 101 - Reserve Champion Poultry — Mason Miller, Goldendale, Horse-n-around.
Section 6 - Market Stock Sale Rabbits
Class 100 - Grand Champion Market Rabbit — Libby Jensen, Goldendale, Calico Kids.
Class 101 - Reserve Champion Market Rabbit — Dalton Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids.
Department 100 - Beef Cattle Open
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Jackie Bean, Goldendale.
Department 105 - Beef Cattle- 4-H, FFA
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Jorgia Bean, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Hadlee Beierle, Goldendale; Grace Hanning, Centerville, Central Klickitat; Lydia Hanning, Centerville, Central Klickitat.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Matt Blain, Roosevelt, Bickleton Hilltoppers; Layne Bruhn, Centerville, Central Klickitat; Dilynn Herrington, Goldendale; Curtis Kayser, Centerville, FFA Goldendale.
Section 2 - Club or Chapter Herd
Class 100 - Grand champion — Family Hanning, Centerville, Hanning Family Club.
Section 3 - Breeding Stock
Class 100 - Grand Champion — Rian Blain, Roosevelt.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Mason Miller, Goldendale, Horse-n-around.
Department 110 - Dairy Cattle - Open
Section 2 - Breeding Stock
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Bryson Kayser, Goldendale.
Department 115 - Dairy cattle - 4-H, FFA
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Brielle Starr-Diaz, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Department 130 - Non-Dairy Goats - Open
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Martha Parsons, Lyle; Jack Thiemann, Dallesport, Central Klickitat.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Shane Weifenbach, White Salmon.
Department 135 - Non-Dairy Goats - 4-H, FFA
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Averie Mell, Goldendale; Nicolena Thiemann, Dallesport, Central Klickitat; Brandi Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Mason Goosen, Centerville, Central Klickitat; Alana Hail, Dallesport; Breeanne Willsey, Goldendale, Horse-n-around.
Section 2 - Club or chapter herd
Class 100 - Grand champion — Central Klickitat 4-H, Centerville.
Department 140 - Sheep - Open
Section 3 - Breeding Stock
Class 100 - Grand champion — Darby Reynolds, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Natalee Garcia, Goldendale.
Department 145 – Sheep - 4-H, FFA
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion showman — Morgan Coyne, Centerville, FFA Goldendale; Maggie Gutierrez, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Emma Meagher, Goldendale; Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion showman — Micaela Gutierrez, Goldendale, Central Klickitat 4-H club; Paisley Hill, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Tiana Watson, Goldendale, Goldendale FFA; Riley West, Centerville, Central Klickitat.
Section 2 - Club or Chapter Flock
Class 100 - Grand champion — Goldendale FFA, Goldendale.
Section 3 - Breeding Stock
Class 100 - Grand champion — Anastasia Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Rose Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Micaela Gutierrez, Goldendale, Central Klickitat 4-H club; Rollie Reynolds, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Paisley Hill, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Department 155 - Swine- 4-H, FFA
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion showman — Jaydon Rolfe, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Ellie Schilling, Goldendale, Milk Meat & More; Tori Tallman, Goldendale, Barnyard Buddies; Dallas Villalobos, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion showman — Nick Lee, Goldendale, Goldendale FFA; Macie Lorton, Glenwood, Mt. Adams Community 4H Club; Rydell Meyers, Goldendale; Ike O’Leary, Centerville, Central Klickitat.
Section 2 - Breeding Stock
Class 100 - Grand champion breed — Dallas Villalobos, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Department 160 - Horses-open
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion showman — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Amelia Tyndall, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion showman — Bailey Dumotl, Goldendale; Robin Hudson, Goldendale.
Section 2 - Halter Class
Class 100 - Grand champion — Dona Schuster, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Josie Brooks, Goldendale, Brooks Family Group.
Section 3 - Leadline 5 & under
Class 100 - Grand champion — Carly Beasley, Goldendale, Golden Hills.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Korbin Better, Goldendale; Landon Fahlenkamp, Goldendale; Natalee Garcia, Goldendale; Jentry Hocter, Glenwood; Kennedy Vaughn, Goldendale.
Section 4 - Lead in Costume-5 and under
Class 100 - Grand champion — Carly Beasley, Goldendale, Golden Hills; Korbin Better, Goldendale; Landon Fahlenkamp, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Natalee Garcia, Goldendale; Jentry Hocter, Glenwood; Kennedy Vaughn, Goldendale.
Section 5 - Costume Pageant
Class 100 - Grand champion — Bailey Dumotl, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion – Audrey Brooks, Goldendale.
Section 6 - Bareback Equitation
Class 100 - Grand champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Amelia Tyndall, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Dona Schuster, Goldendale.
Section 7 - English Equitation
Class 100 - Grand champion — Robin Hudson, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Alyssa Esaacson, Lyle.
Section 8 - English Pleasure
Class 100 - Grand champion — Robin Hudson, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Alyssa Esaacson, Lyle.
Section 9 - Western Equitation
Class 100 - Grand champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Dona Schuster, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Keira Beasley, Goldendale, Golden Hills; Robin Hudson, Goldendale.
Section 10 - Western Pleasure
Class 100 - Grand champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Robin Hudson, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Vicky Ramsay, Goldendale.
Section 11 - Discipline
Class 100 - Grand champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Dona Schuster, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Amelia Tyndall, Goldendale.
Section 12 - Trail Horse
Class 100 - Grand champion — Keira Beasley, Goldendale, Golden Hills; Dona Schuster, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Robin Hudson, Goldendale.
Section 13 - Horses 5 and under showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Jackie Lynn Miller, Goldendale.
Section 15 - In-Hand Trail
Class 100 - Grand champion — Keira Beasley, Goldendale, Golden Hills; Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Robin Hudson, Goldendale; Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale; Brandi Vance, Goldendale, Horse - N – Around.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Bailey Dumotl, Goldendale; Denise Owen, Goldendale, Dancing Mt Riders; Haedynn Plum, Centerville, Central Klickitat; Dona Schuster, Goldendale; Madison Shupe, Goldendale, Mini Whinnies.
Section 16 - In-Hand Obstacle Relay
Class 100 - Grand champion — Keira Beasley, Goldendale, Golden Hills; Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Bailey Dumotl, Goldendale; Robin Hudson, Goldendale; Jackie Lynn Miller, Goldendale; T.C. Read, Goldendale, Dancing Mt Riders.
Department 165 – Horses - 4-H, FFA
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills; Cassandra Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N- Around.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Kinsley Lanz, Trout Lake; Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale; Brandi Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around.
Section 2 - Halter Class
Class 100 - Grand champion — Haedynn Plum, Centerville, Central Klickitat; T.C. Read, Goldendale, Dancing Mt Riders.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Ava Altig, Husum, Midnight Riders; Brandi Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around.
Section 5 - Costume Pageant
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Mackenzie Black, Goldendale, Gold Buckle; Jocelyn Fahlenkamp, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Katherine Hartford, Lyle, Dancing Mountain Riders; Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood
Section 6 - Bareback Equitation
Class 100 - Grand champion — Mackenzie Black, Goldendale, Gold Buckle; Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Cassandra Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.
Section 7 - English Equitation
Class 100 – Grand champion — Josie Brooks, Goldendale, Brooks Family Group; Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills; Cassandra Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Ava Altig, Husum, Midnight Riders; Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Kinsley Lanz, Trout Lake; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.
Section 8 - English Pleasure
Class 100 - Grand champion — Josie Brooks, Goldendale, Brooks Family Group; Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Madison Shupe, Goldendale, Mini Whinnies; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills; Tally Larcome, Goldendale; Haedynn Plum, Centerville, Central Klickitat.
Section 9 - Western Equitation
Class 100 - Grand champion — Josie Brooks, Goldendale, Brooks Family Group; Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills; Madison Shupe, Goldendale, Mini Whinnies.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Ava Altig, Husum, Midnight Riders; Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.
Section 10 - Western Pleasure
Class 100 - Grand champion — Josie Brooks, Goldendale, Brooks Family Group; Madison Shupe, Goldendale, Mini Whinnies; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Ava Altig, Husum, Midnight Riders; Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills; Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Kinsley Lanz, Trout Lake.
Section 11 - Discipline Class
Class 100 - Grand champion — Audrey Brooks, Goldendale; Josie Brooks, Goldendale, Brooks Family Group; Madison Shupe, Goldendale, Mini Whinnies; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.
Class 101 - Reserve Champion — Ava Altig, Husum, Midnight Riders; Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills; Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Cassandra Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around.
Section 12 - Trail Horse
Class 100 - Grand champion — Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Mackenzie Black, Goldendale, Gold Buckle; Savannah Demchuk, White Salmon, Golden Hills.
Section 16 - In-Hand Obstacle Relay
Class 100 - Grand champion — Kinsley Lanz, Trout Lake; Tally Larcome, Goldendale.
Department 166 - Pony
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Heather Williams, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Section 3 - Halter Mares
Class 100 - Grand champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Section 4 - Halter Geldings
Class 100 - Grand champion — Dana Gunkel, Goldendale; Patty West, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Section 7 - Obstacle in hand
Class 100 - Grand champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Heather Williams, Goldendale.
Section 8 - Driving equitation
Class 100 - Grand champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Heather Williams, Goldendale.
Section 9 - Driving reinsmanship
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Heather Williams, Goldendale.
Section 10 - Driving pleasure
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Section 11 - Obstacle driving
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Heather Williams, Goldendale.
Section 12 - Versatility
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Heather Williams, Goldendale.
Department 169 - Pony
Section 3 - Halter mares
Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Department 170 - Miniature horse-open
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale; Wynter Lowery, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Jenna Norrus, Goldendale; Patty West, Goldendale.
Section 3 - Halter Mares
Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.
Section 4 - Halter Geldings
Class 7 - Halter gelding — Tally Larcome, Goldendale; Jenna Norrus, Goldendale; Patty West, Goldendale.
Class 100 - Grand champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Tally Larcome, Goldendale.
Section 5 - Hunter
Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale; Annalise Wilder, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Jenna Norrus, Goldendale; Patty West, Goldendale.
Section 6 - Jumper
Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale; Jenna Norrus, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Annalise Wilder, Goldendale.
Section 7 - Obstacle in hand
Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Section 8 - Driving equitation
Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Section 9 - Driving reinsmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Section 10 - Driving pleasure
Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Section 11 - Obstacle driving
Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Section 12 - Versatility
Class 100 - Grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Patty West, Goldendale.
Department 175 - Miniature horse - 4-H, FFA
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Tally Larcome, Goldendale.
Section 5 - Hunter
Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Tally Larcome, Goldendale.
Section 6 - Jumper
Class 100 - Grand champion — Tally Larcome, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Section 7 - Obstacle in hand
Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Class 101 - Reserve champion — Tally Larcome, Goldendale.
Section 8 - Driving equitation
Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Section 9 - Driving reinsmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Section 10 - Driving pleasure
Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Section 11 - Obstacle driving
Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Section 12 - Versatility
Class 100 - Grand champion — Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat.
Department 180 - Poultry & eggs- open
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Holden Scarola, Goldendale, Muttonheads.
Section 3 - Chickens -Bantam
Class 100 - Grand champion — Holden Scarola, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Seth Scarola, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve Champion — Rebekah Scarola, Goldendale.
Department 185 - Poultry & eggs - 4-H, FFA
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Taryn Miller, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around; Hailey Scarola, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Hannah Scarola, Goldendale, Muttonheads.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Anastasia Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Seraphina Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Mason Miller, Goldendale, Horse-n-Around.
Section 3 - Chickens-Bantam
Class 100 - Grand champion — Anastasia Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads.0
Department 190 - Rabbits-open
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Brandie A Read, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Brandy Jensen, Goldendale, Calico Kids.
Section 2 - Commercial
Class 100 - Grand champion — Brandie A Read, Goldendale.
Section 3 - Fancy
Class 100 - Grand champion — Brandie A Read, Goldendale.
Section 6 - costume
Class 100 - Grand champion — Chris Wiley, Goldendale.
Department 195 – Rabbits - 4-H, FFA
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Amber A Read, Goldendale, The Calico Kids; Ellie Schilling, Goldendale, Milk Meat & More; Brittany Waibel, Centerville, Calico Kids.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Molly Gehrig, White Salmon; Libby Jensen, Goldendale, Calico Kids; Erin Waibel, Centerville, Milk Meat & More.
Section 3 - Fancy
Class 100 - Grand champion — Amber A Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids;
Reserve grand champion — Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.
Section 4 - Crossbreeds
Class 100 - Grand champion — Dalton Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Amber A Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids.
Department 196 - Cavy-Open
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Eldon Harvey, White Salmon; Parker Holst, White Salmon; Dalton Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids.
Department 199 – Cavey - 4-H/FFA
Section 1 - Showmanship
Class 100 - Grand champion — Amber A Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids; Dalton Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids.
Section 2 - Commercial
Class 100 - Grand champion — Brooke Holst, Goldendale; Dalton Read, Goldendale, Calico Kids; Natalie Wascher, White Salmon, White Salmon 4-H Club.
Class 101 - Reserve Champion — Natalie Wascher, White Salmon, White Salmon 4-H Club.
Department 210 - Western games - open
Section 1 - 75 ft Barrels
Class 100 - Grand champion — Jorgia Bean, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Mackenzie Black, Goldendale, Gold Buckle; Stacy Campbell, Goldendale; Delaney Kindler, Goldendale, FFA; Olivia Myers, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Tia Black, Goldendale; Caitlyn Jauken, Centerville, Central Klickitat; Tessa Larcome, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Bailey Rickman, White Salmon; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.
Section 2 - Pole Bending
Class 100 - Grand champion — Jorgia Bean, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Mackenzie Black, Goldendale, Gold Buckle, Tia Black, Goldendale; Delaney Kindler, Goldendale, FFA; Bailey Rickman, White Salmon.
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Stacy Campbell, Goldendale; Lexi Molnar, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Riley Rickman, White Salmon; Cassandra Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N-Around; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.
Section 3 - Idaho figure 8
Class 101 - Reserve grand champion — Tia Black, Goldendale; Lexi Molnar, Goldendale, Central Klickitat; Bailey Rickman, White Salmon; Cassandra Vance, Goldendale, Horse-N- Around; Shania Weifenbach, White Salmon, Lucky Clovers.
Department 500 - Crops & horticulture-open
Section 1 - Threshed Grains, grasses, legume
Class 100 - Top of the show — Dan Jagelski, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Dan Jagelski, Goldendale.
Department 505 - Crops & horticulture - youth, FFA
Section 1 - Threshed grains, grasses & legume
Class 100 - Top of the show — Cora Munkers, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Lacy Munkers, Goldendale.
Department 510 - Grain king
Section 1 - Winter Wheat
Class 100 - Grain king — Jim Jack Davenport, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Pace Amidon, Goldendale.
Class 102 - Top of Show — Jim Jack Davenport, Goldendale.
Department 520 - Hay king
Section 1 - Irrigated Alfalfa
Class 101 - Judges Choice — Rafter 2S Ranch, Goldendale.
Class 102 - Top of Show — Thiele 2 Ranches, Goldendale.
Department 530 - Fleece show-open
Section 1 - White
Class 100 - Top of the show — Pierre Monnat, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Pierre Monnat, Goldendale.
Department 540 - Flowers-open
Section 1 - Annuals
Class 100 - Top of the show — Dennis Birney, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Dennis Birney, Goldendale.
Department 545 - Flowers-youth, FFA
Section 1 - Annuals
Class 100 - Top of the show — Mary Hunt, Goldendale, Muttonheads; Elspeth Lewis, Goldendale, Furry Friends.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Hannah Scarola, Goldendale, Muttonheads.
Department 550 - food preservation-open
Section 1 - Canned fruit
Class 100 - Top of the show — Mary Ellen Clark, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Kacie Bane, Centerville.
Department 555 - food preservation - youth & FFA
Section 1 - Canned fruit
Class 100 - Top of the show — Jayla Avila, Glenwood.
Department 560 - Baking-open
Section 1 - Specialities
Class 100 - Top of the show — Kay Carr, Glenwood.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Tiffany Quantrell, Goldendale.
Department 565 - Baking-youth & FFA
Section 1 - Specialties
Class 100 – Top of the show — Emmerson Gimlin, Glenwood.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Emmerson Gimlin, Glenwood.
Department 575 - Sewing- youth & FFA
Section 1 - Clothing-conventional & Serger
Class 101 - Judges choice — Anthony Avila, Glenwood.
Department 580 - Quilts-open
Section 1 - Miniatures
Class 100 - Top of the show — Jeanette Johnston, Lyle.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Barbara Marshall, Goldendale.
Department 600 - Needlework-open
Section 1 - Knitting
Class 100 - Top of the show — Diane Wall, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Patricia Locnikar, Goldendale.
Department 605 – Needlework - youth, FFA
Section 1 - Knitting
Class 100 - Top of the show — Anastasia Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Anastasia Clark, Goldendale, Muttonheads.
Department 610 - Fiber arts-open
Section 1 - Spinning
Class 100 - Top of the show — Stephanie Gonyeau, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Jan Stewart, Wishram.
Class 102 - Columbia fiber award — Jan Stewart, Wishram.
Department 620 - Fine art -open
Section 1 - Open 19 yrs & Older
Class 100 - top of the show — Patricia Burgess, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Katherine Chiles, Centerville.
Department 625 - Fine art (amateur) - youth, FFA
Section 1 - Open 19 yrs & Older
Class 100 - Top of the show — Aspen Balodis, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Aspen Balodis, Goldendale.
Department 630 - Photography- open
Section 1 - Black and White Printt
Class 100 - Top of the show — Mary Ellen Clark, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Edith Gidley, Goldendale.
Department 635 – Photography - youth, FFA
Section 1 - Black and White
Class 100 - Top of the show — Alex Lee, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Jocee Hoctor, Glenwood.
Department 640 - Crafts & hobbies-open
Section 1 - Fabric
Class 100 - Top of the show — Dorothy Walter, Goldendale.
Department 645 - Craft & hobbies - youth, FFA
Section 1 - Fabric
Class 100 - Top of the show — Josie Hunt, Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Kodiak Smilesalot, Goldendale.
Department 700 - Booth exhibits- open
Section 1 - Booth
Class 101 - Judges choice — Goldendale Grange # 49, Goldendale.
Department 805 - Farm shop exhibits - youth, FFA
Section 1 - Made from wood
Class 103 - Grand champion — Austin Bucklin, White Salmon; Goldendale FFA, Goldendale.
Class 105 - Reserve champion — Goldendale FFA, Goldendale; Stanley Hylton, Lyle, Funky Farmers.
Department 810 - FFA record book contest
Section 1 - FFA record books
Class 103 - Grand champion — Morgan Coyne, Centerville, FFA Goldendale; Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.
Class 104 - Reserve champion — Caroline Knopes, Goldendale, FFA; Rollie Reynolds, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.
Department 815 - FFA posters
Section 1 - Posters
Class 2 - Judges choice — Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.
Class 101 - Judges choice — Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.
Class 103 - Grand champion — Corbin Bland, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale; Grace Bland, Goldendale, Barnyard Buddies; Emily Harris, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale; Jake Randall, Goldendale, Goldendale FFA; Natalie Schroder, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale.
Class 104 - Reserve champion — Trampas Cahill, Goldendale; Caroline Knopes, Goldendale, FFA; Rollie Reynolds, Goldendale, FFA Goldendale; Tiana Watson, Goldendale, Goldendale FFA.
