Senior-led Bruins Defeat Cougars in Straight Sets

Columbia High volleyball won all five sets played here last Thursday against the Lyle/-Wishram Cougars.

The Bruins won the varsity match by the scores of 25-16, 25-7, 25-18. The CHS junior varsity also took two from the Cougars, winning 25-13, 25-10.

Captain Carolyn LaBerge tallied four kills and had nine set assists to pace the Bruins’ hitting attack.

Rosalyn Slater recorded three kills. Angelie Sampson notched five assists.

Captain Gracie Vaughan excelled on defense, at the net, and on the back row. She blocked seven balls and made 11 digs.

In its first match of the season on Sept. 4, CHS dropped a non-league match at Goldendale in four competitive sets, 25-22, 17-25, 27-25, 25-23.

“What a great first game opener,” Bruins Coach Jenny Hallead said. “We knew we’d have a big challenge on our hands with Goldendale, as we faced them in summer league.”

The Bruins started slowly. “We came out a little flat and nervous but made adjustments throughout the night, which made for an exciting night of volleyball,” Hallead noted. “Even the officials were impressed with how much we’ve improved from last year, especially against a state-quality team like Goldendale.”

LaBerge led the Bruins with six service aces and 10 assists. She also had one block. Slater had four kills, a block, and three aces.

Paris Happel also contributed in multiple ways. She notched three kills and three blocks and enjoyed a perfect night from the service line.

Freshman Kendall Clark had an auspicious debut for the Bruins. She led the team with five kills, to go with two blocks and a perfect serving card that included two aces.

Angelie Sampson went 15-for-15 from the service line and tallied three kills. In her debut as a setter, she doled out five assists. Sampson also played well defensively, according to her coach.

Coming up: The Bruins traveled to Fort Vancouver on Tuesday for their third of four non-league matches. They wrap up non-league play tonight in Miller Gym against Columbia Adventist, starting at 7.