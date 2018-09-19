Columbia-Trout Lake Dominate Irrigon for Season’s First Victory

Forwards Nina Rivalieau and Anna Patterson both scored two goals last Tues-day in Columbia High-Trout Lake’s 5-1 non-league home victory over Irrigon, Ore.

Rivalieau, a foreign exchange student from France, netted the first goal of the match unassisted and tallied the final goal of the match off an assist from attacking midfielder Wynsome Painter.

Patterson put in the Bruins’ second and third goals. Rivalieau assisted on the first goal. Painter furnished the assist on Patterson’s second scoring shot.

C-TL led 3-0 at halftime. Irrigon got on the scoreboard late in the second half when a shot deflected off a player and into the C-TL goal.

Bruins Coach Laurel Huth said her highly motivated girls played “very well” in their second outing of 2018.

“I was extremely happy with their play in comparison to our first game [at Washougal on Sept. 6),” Huth noted. “We were more settled and comfortable in our positions in our second game.”

Huth praised the play of her attacking players: Patter-son, a junior from Trout Lake; Rivalieau; and Painter, a freshman from Trout Lake “who does a great job of playing the ball forward and connecting with our forwards.”

C-TL’s defense held Irri-gon’s attack in check most of the 80-minute match. Goal-keeper Eileen Wendell handled a number of Irrigon shots though not under constant pressure.

At Fort Vancouver 1, Columbia-Trout Lake 0: The Bruins possessed the ball 80% of the time last Thurs-day in a non-league match in Vancouver.

With such an advantage in possession, how did the Bruins lose?

Huth said C-TL “had lots of opportunities, but our shots were either not on frame or directly at the goalkeeper.”

Nonetheless, in the closing seconds of the match, Anna Patterson found herself with a one-on-one with the Trappers’ goalie.

Her shot for the tie (and overtime) hit the inside of the near post and caromed away from the goal.

“As soon as the ball bounced off the post, the referee blew the final whistle,” Huth said, noting the sequence of events did not provide the Bruins with an opportunity to finish the play.

Coming up: The Bruins (1-1-1) were slated to travel up-river to Irrigon on Tuesday for the rematch.

They visit Hoquiam in Grays Harbor County on Saturday afternoon for a non-league Southwest District crossover contest.