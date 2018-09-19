Hood River Hops Fest Announces 2018 Lineup

Fresh-hop beer lovers should mark their calendars for Saturday, Sept. 22, when downtown Hood River will again be “hopping” with the return of one of the Columbia Gorge’s premier events, Hood River Hops Fest.

This one-day festival located in the Columbia parking lot (between Fifth and Seventh streets and Cascade Avenue and Columbia Street), now in its 15th year, brings together more than 40 Pacific Northwest breweries to debut their seasonal fresh-hop beers. With over 60 unique varieties available for tasting, the Hood River Hops Fest boasts one of the largest fresh-hop selections in the nation.

This year’s lineup includes nine breweries that are new to Hood River Hops Fest: Ancestry Brewing, Ascendant Beer Company, Base Camp Brewing Company, Dwinell Country Ales, Ex Novo Brewing Company, Ferment Brewing Company, Klamath Basin Brewing, Silver Moon Brewing, and West Coast Grocery Company.

Numerous Hood River breweries, including Double Mountain Brewery, Full Sail Brewing, and pFriem Family Brewers, are once again participating in the festival and showcasing their 2018 fresh-hop ales, alongside other regional heavyweights. Making its debut at Hops Fest is Hood River Distillers, which will be featuring its new hopped whiskey created in collaboration with Double Mountain. A small selection of local ciders will also be on tap, along with select wines from Naked Winery.

The Sodbuster Farms’ Lupulus Award – an interactive judging experience for festival attendees – is back for the second year. The inaugural 2017 people’s choice award went to Double Mountain Brewery for its Killer Lion beer.

“The Pacific Northwest produces almost 98 percent of the country’s hops, which means that local and regional brewers have easy access to the key ingredient for innovative, world-class fresh-hop beers every year. The Hops Fest is the perfect showcase for these unique brews,” said Mike Glover, CEO of the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, host of the event.

Hood River Hops Fest features local cuisine, arts, and crafts vendors, and live music. Children are welcome throughout the afternoon. The venue is open to adults only from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ticket prices are:

• 21+ Entry-Only Ticket: $10

• 21+ Beer Garden Ticket: $15 presale; $20 day-of. Includes entry, commemorative glass mug, and five 3.5 oz. taste tokens

• Under 21: Free admission until 5 p.m.

2018 Hood River

Hops Fest Breweries

*New breweries are noted by an asterisk

Allegory Brewing, Ancestry Brewing*, Ascendant Beer Company, Backwoods Brewing Company, Base Camp Brewing Company, Beer Valley Brewing, Big Horse Brew Pub, Breakside Brewery, Bridgeport Brewing, Buoy Beer Company, Coalition Brewing, Crux Fermentation Program, Culmination Brewing, Deschutes Brewery, Double Mountain Brewery, Dwinell Country Ales, Everybody’s Brewing Company, Ex Novo Brewing Company, Ferment Brewing Company, Freebridge Brewing, Full Sail Brewing, Georgetown Brewing Company, Gigantic Brewing, Hopworks Urban Brewery, Klamath Basin Brewing, Lucky Labrador Brewing, Migration Brewing, Mt. Hood Brewing Company, Ordnance Brewing, pFriem Family Brewers, Riverbend Brewing, Sedition Brewing Company, Silver Moon Brewing, Solera Brewery, Stickmen Brewing Company, Sunriver Brewing Company, Three Creeks Brewing, Thunder Island Brewing Company, Walking Man Brewing, West Coast Grocery Company, Wild Ride Brewing, Worthy Brewing, Zoiglhaus Brewing Company.

2018 Hood River

Hops Fest Details

The musical line-up will include:

• 12-1:30 p.m. – Tony Smiley

• 2-3:30 p.m. – The Kinky Brothers

• 4-5:30 p.m. – Greenneck Daredevils

• 6-7:45 p.m. – Ural Thomas & the Pain

Call the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce at 541-386-2000 for more information.