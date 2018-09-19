Maryhill Celebrating Ties with Romania

Maryhill Museum of Art will celebrate its deep Romanian ties on Saturday, Sept. 22, with a Romanian Cultural Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum and the festival is free on September 22.

Maryhill’s ties to Romania go back to its very beginnings. Romania’s beloved Queen Marie was a close confidante of Maryhill founder Sam Hill and she visited the Columbia River Gorge in 1926 to dedicate the yet-unfinished Maryhill Museum of Art. During that visit, she delivered a cache of artwork and personal artifacts as a gift to Hill for the museum.

Among the items she brought were paintings and sculptures, carved furniture, manuscripts, and the elaborate gown she wore to the 1896 coronation of her cousins Tsar Nicholas II and Tsarina Alexandra of Russia. All of these objects can be seen at Maryhill today.

The Romanian Cultural Festival will include performances by Seattle’s Datina Folk Ensemble, St. Mary’s Youth Group from Portland, and singer Romeo Cristea. Visitors will be able to sample traditional Romanian fare, and hands-on art activities for children will have a Romanian theme, with traditional embroidery among the offerings. There will also be a series of lectures and presentations on topics such as Queen Marie, Romanian identity, arts, and architecture.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

qSample Romania Fare — noon to 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy tastes of traditional Romanian foods. Cannon Power Plaza. Hosted by members of the Romanian community in Portland. Cost: $5 for a meal sampler and $5 for a dessert sampler.

Music and Dance — noon to 2:30 p.m.

Watch folk dance and music performances by Seattle’s Romanian Folkloric Ensemble, Datina, St. Mary’s Youth Group from Portland and singer Romeo Cristea on the Cannon Power Plaza. Emcee will be Michael Oros, president of the Romanian American Society and member of Maryhill’s board of trustees.

Hands-on Art — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cut and decorate your own version of Queen Marie’s crown, place symbols of Romanian culture on a life-sized paper copy of Queen Marie’s gown on exhibit at Maryhill, create your own Romanian yarn doll, or try your hand at embroidery using traditional Romanian patterns.

Lectures

Pelișor Castle and Queen Marie — 2:45 p.m.

Learn more about Queen Marie’s ties to one of Romania’s most stunning castles with Daniela Voitescu, head of Public Relations, Marketing, and Cultural Projects, Peleş Castle Museum.

Revisiting Romanian Identity from Afar — 3 p.m.

Hear from Augustin Ioan and Anca Mizumschi’s, authors of the essay collection “My Suspended Land.”

Queen Marie in Romanian History — 3:30 p.m.

Presentation and Q&A with Beatrice Todireanu, historian and coordinator of the book The Queen and the Front.

Romanian Royalty’s Impact on Architecture — 4 p.m.

Architects Augustin Ioan and Marius Marcu Lăpădat in dialogue about royalty and architecture.