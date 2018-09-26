Donation Helps with CHS Livestock Pavilion

On Sept. 11, OJ Hecomovich donated $2,000 to the White Salmon Valley FFA to be used for the Austin Bucklin Memorial Livestock Pavilion.

Her donation will be used for the supplies to build a livestock practice arena off of the back of the future Livestock Pavilion.

“The local community has really come together with supplies, labor, time, support and monetary donations to help make this dream a reality,” said Emily Gehrig, agricultural education teacher at Columbia High School.

The Austin Bucklin Memorial Livestock Pavilion will have three main purposes:

Provide an outdoor classroom for students in the White Salmon Valley Schools where they will have the opportunity to explore, in depth, the animal science industry. Provide a facility for FFA members to raise their market and/or breeding animals for the Klickitat County fair as entrepreneurs.

Build a legacy to honor our 2016-2017 White Salmon Valley FFA Chapter President and friend, Austin Bucklin.

“The White Salmon Valley FFA is so appreciative of the support we have received,” said Gehrig.

The following individuals and businesses have been outstanding contributors: Bell Design Company, Bryan Charters, Gross Enterprises LLC, Glacier Electric LLC, Aaron Hogberg, James Dean Construction Inc, Rapid Readymix Co, Mike Shultz Pumping, Tum-A-Lum, Brasuell Plumbing, Mission Construction Inc, IOOF Lodge 188, Buddy and Amy Walker, Klickitat County Fair 2017 White Salmon Valley FFA Chapter Hog purchasers, Gorge Design-Build, the White Salmon Valley School District, as well as OJ Hecomovich.