Dramatic Stories About Bingen Botanist as Told by Great Nephew

Lynn Suksdorf, the great nephew of famous Bingen botanist Wilhelm Suksdorf, returns to the White Salmon Community Library on Friday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. to talk about his great uncle and how he influenced Lynn’s career as a professional botanist.

Though little-known, and usually poor, during his life, Wilhelm Suksdorf collected some 150,000 specimens from the western United States, including 70 new species, and corresponded with many of the important botanists of the time.

Towards the end of his active career, he was a special fellow at the herbarium of Washington State University.

At age 82, he died in a tragic railroad accident near his home in Bingen. He is credited with being one of the leading botanists of the Pacific Northwest.

Lynn Suksdorf has a bachelor of science degree in ornamental horticulture, another bachelor of science in business administration, an MBA, and a Ph.D. in organizational development.

He started working in nurseries while in high school and continued his nurseries career through his post-graduate programs.

Currently, he is designing and creating an arboretum and botanical garden on 35 acres in the Spokane Area. He is environmental development coordinator at Excelsior Youth Center.

The free public event is sponsored by Suksdorfia Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society

The 100-member Suksdorfia Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society services southwest Washington from Bickleton to the Coast.