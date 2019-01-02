Helping Chico Fire Victims One Beer At A Time

Breweries right here in the Gorge and around the country have answered the call from the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in producing and pouring Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, with 100% of the profits from the beer sales being sent to help victims of the Camp Fire in Chico, Calif.

The Camp Fire started on Nov. 8 in the hills of Chico and quickly became one of the most deadly and destructive wildfires in California state history. The fire burned over 150,000 acres of land, destroyed 13,000 homes, and killed 85 people.

In response to the fire, with many of its employees severely impacted and its own facility under threat, Sierra Nevada announced plans to brew Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, a fundraising beer for the Camp Fire relief. The goal was aimed at long-term community rebuilding and support. The brewing company also asked every brewery in the country to join in the effort.

“We sent out the ‘bat signal’ calling our friends in the industry, asking our suppliers to donate ingredients, asking other breweries to donate their time and labor costs, and asking our wholesalers and retailers to carry the beer for free. It was a big ask, and we never could have anticipated the response,” said CEO Ken Grossman.

Over 1,400 breweries, including small homebrewers, have joined the effort. Locally, Everybody’s Brewing in White Salmon, Thunder Mountain Brewing in Cascade Locks, Ferment, Double Mountain, Full Sail, and Pfriem in Hood River all have the beer on tap or will have it after New Year’s.

“This was a great idea by Sierra Nevada Brewing to help those in need from the devastating fire. It makes us very proud to be in an industry that can so easily set competition aside to help people in need. It really feels good,” said Doug Ellenberger of Everybody’s Brewing.

Sierra Nevada sent its recipe for the Resilience IPA to multiple breweries, some made it as is, others added their own twist to it, like Double Mountain Brewing. Resilience IPA can be found packaged in cans by Sierra Nevada. It is only available on draught by participating brewers and is gone when it’s gone. In total, more than 17,000 barrels — or 4.2 million pints are being brewed.

“We wholeheartedly support this cause and were very excited to brew this IPA, which included our house malt and yeast,” said Hames Ellerbe the Marketing Director at Double Mountain Brewing

On Dec. 20 many breweries across the country held beer release parties called “Resilience Nights” where the money earned was sent to the Camp Fire Relief Fund. Other breweries have yet to hold Resilience Nights, due to the holidays but plan to host one after the new year.

Full Sail plans on doing a “Pint Night” where a portion of the sales for any pint of beer will be donated to the relief fund.

“We are planning a release party on Jan. 9. We are also providing our Resilience IPA to the Camp Fire Relief Concert at The Ruins in February,” said Jenn Peterson of Ferment Brewing.

More details about that event and others will come later in the month.