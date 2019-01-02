Trout Lake, L/W Boys Finish 2-0 at Mt. Adams Shootout; Trout Lake Girls Split Games

Four county teams completed the 2018-19 portions of their basketball seasons last weekend at the Mt. Adams Shootout in Trout Lake. Two of them won twice.

The Trout Lake boys (8-1) defeated Riverside Christian of Yakima, 72-49, last Saturday after pulling away from University Prep of Seattle in the second half on Friday for a 57-40 victory.

In that game the Mustangs led by a point (20-19) at halftime and by eight (33-25) after three quarters.

Lyle/Wishram’s boys (7-4) escaped with a 59-55 win over Riverside Christian on Friday, then held off University Prep for a 52-43 win on Saturday.

On the girl's side, Trout Lake (6-5) finished the weekend at 1-1, thanks to a 49-32 victory over Riverside on Saturday. The Mustang lost their Shootout opener on Friday to Vashon Island, 50-43.

Lyle/Wishram’s girls (0-11) lost to Vashon 45-31 on Saturday and to Riverside 45-16 on Friday.

Details of these games were unavailable at this week’s earlier-than-usual press deadline.

Stevenson 62, at Trout Lake 60: The Mustangs put their six-game winning streak on the line on Dec. 20 and led 15-11 after one quarter and 26-20 at halftime. The Bulldogs surged in the third quarter to pull even at 40-40 with eight minutes to play.

“We started off strong but Stevenson made some good adjustments and their guys hit some big shots in the second half while we went cold from the field for a good portion of the third and fourth quarter,” Mustangs Coach Morgan Colburn said. “I was proud of our big guys, Riley Allaway, and Carter Wurzer, for taking some charges and being tough on defense, but we’ve got to get even tougher if we want to compete with teams like Stevenson.”

Micah Colburn led the Mustangs with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists.

Carson Lanz contributed 15 points and eight rebounds, and Cole McKinney chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Reece Painter added four points, eight rebounds, and two steals.

Trout Lake 60, at Echo, Ore. 26: The Mustangs racked up their fifth win of December and sixth overall on Dec. 18.

Trout Lake hit the floor running and mounted a 19-3 lead after one quarter. The lead at halftime was 39-9.

Micah Colburn supplied a double-double effort of 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Mustangs. He also led the team with six steals and four assists.

Cole McKinney provided nine points, six rebounds, and two steals, while Reece Painter furnished seven points and nine rebounds.

Carson Lanz and Davis Koester each tallied eight points and combined for 10 rebounds. Riley Allaway finished with eight rebounds and four points. Geroge Juarez chipped in with three steals.