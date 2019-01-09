Rough Start for CHS Boys

Columbia High boys basketball took one on the chin here last Saturday in a 1A Trico League game against Seton Prep of Vancouver.

The visiting Cougars landed their big blow in the first quarter when they outscored the Bruins 39-12 on their way to a 104-51 victory. The Cougars sped to a 24-7 lead in the first 4 minutes of action, creating turnovers with their full-court press and half-court defenses that led to multiple layups in the transition game.

The closest the Bruins got the rest of the way was 24-10, on a driving basket by Jacob Lockman. He led CHS with 16 points.

Gregory Haner came off the bench in the second half to supply 12 points from the low post. Zackary Pettit also provided a spark in the late going, finishing with seven points in relief of CHS’s starting guards.

The loss dropped CHS to 0-2 in Trico standings and left it with a 3-9 overall mark. Moreover, it marked Seton Prep’s first win in White Salmon and the first time it reached 100 points in a game.

Seton (1-1, 9-3) led 57-23 at halftime and 88-40 after three quarters. The game finished under a running clock, per WIAA’s 40-point-lead regulation 30.5.1. (“NFHS Basketball Rule 5-5-3, utilizing a 40-point differential, will apply for all regular season and postseason contests. Beginning in the second half, if the point differential reaches 40 points or more, the game clock shall run continuously for the remainder of the contest, regardless of the score after that point, except for an official’s time-out, a charged time-out, the time between quarters, or the administration of free throws.”)

At Stevenson 80, Columbia 49: The Bulldogs tapped their home-court baskets for 10 3-pointers in their Jan. 4 win over the Bruins in the Trico League opener for both squads.

Reigning Trico MVP Isaac Hoidal tallied five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 30 points.

Trenton Howard’s 16 points were tops for CHS. Howard also had five rebounds and two steals.

Chandlor Bucklin led CHS with seven rebounds. Hunter Harmon added eight points and five rebounds.

Stevenson pushed the pace in the first quarter and finished it with a 21-9 scoreboard advantage. The Bruins got their offense going in the second quarter but they still trailed at halftime, 42-27. The score after three quarters was 54-35.

At Riverside 54, Columbia 46: The Bruins closed out the first half of the 2018-19 season on Dec. 29 with a non-league loss in Boardman, Ore., that snapped a three-game winning streak.

“This was a tough loss for us,” Bruins Coach Evan Wiley said. “We had previously defeated Riverside at home a couple of weeks ago, but this game we were left without three of our senior big men, Hunter Harmon, Greg Haner, and Oscar Kirkwood. We played them tough, but they got too many second-chance opportunities.”

The Bruins led at each quarter break: 8-4 after one, 16-13 at halftime, and 37-33 after three. The Pirates scuttled their chance at a season series sweep by winning the fourth quarter 21-9.

Jacob Lockman paced the Bruins with 20 points and 13 rebounds. He also had two steals.

Isaac Wang finished with a career-high 15 points, plus five rebounds. Trenton Howard added 10 points and two assists.

Chandlor Bucklin led CHS with four steals and four assists. He also gathered five rebounds.

Coming up: The Bruins were scheduled to play La Center here on Jan. 8. They hit the road on Jan. 10 and Jan. 16 for Trico games at King’s Way and Castle Rock, respectively.

They start the second half of their Trico slate on Friday, Jan. 18, at home against Stevenson.