CHS Wrestlers Fall to Seton Prep, Castle Rock Counterparts

Columbia High’s wrestling's second double dual meet of the season went about as well as the first one.

The Bruins forfeited six matches to the Seton Prep Cougars and seven to the Castle Rock Rockets last Thursday in Miller Gym.

Seton defeated CHS by a score of 54-18. Castle Rock won, 54-24.

Jack Kelly, CHS’s entry at 132 pounds, was one of the few Bruins who wrestled two matches. He won both.

Kelly defeated Caer Brion of Seton by fall at 2:12 of the second period. Later, he earned an 8-2 minor decision over Erik Titus of Castle Rock.

Kelly had Brion in jeopardy from the outset. He tallied the first takedown for a 2-0 lead, then extended his lead to 8-0 after being awarded a pair of near falls (3 points) by the referee.

Kelly started the second period quickly, reversing out of the down, or defensive, position at the whistle for 2 points and a 10-0 lead. He scored the pin with just 12 seconds elapsed in the period to make the team score 18-6, Seton.

Against Titus, Kelly got the first takedown. He led 2-1 early in the second period before the referee issued him his first stall warning. The referee award a point to Titus in the third period for a second stall warning. By then, Kelly led 8-1 on his way to an 8-2 decision.

The win pulled CHS within 12-6. Castle Rock led 12-0 early thanks to forfeits at 113 and 120 pounds.

Heavyweight David Dur-ham won his only match of the night. He pinned Michael Clark of Castle Rock at the 2:26 mark of the second period. He was ahead 4-1 before the fall.

Jose Evangelista, CHS’s 195-pound entry, prevailed by fall in his one match. It came against Jake Byerly of Castle Rock, with 2:46 gone in their match.

Evangelista trailed 10-0 before he reversed out of a near-fall situation and put Byerly in peril. The referee awarded the pin at 2:46.

CHS 126-pounder Payden Webster split his matches. He fell to Eric Stover of Seton at 1:37 after Stover reversed out of a hold Up to that point, Webster led 7-2.

Webster evened his daily ledger with a 5-3 decision over Ryan Marcel of Castle Rock. Webster trailed 2-0 in the first period after a Marcel takedown. The second period was scoreless.

In the third, Webster turned the tables. He scored a takedown, then a near fall for a 5-2 lead. Marcel escaped but Webster held on for a 5-3 victory.

Sean Stennett, too, posted a 1-1 record last Thursday. CHS’s 145-pounder lost to Seton’s Ian Campbell by the first-period fall (:38) but rebounded to pin Parker La-beau of Castle Rock at 5:22 of the third period.

Dylan Muehlbauer (160) Seth Miller (152) both went 0-2 last Thursday.

Ten CHS boys wrestlers traveled to Seaside, Ore., last weekend to take part in the Pacific Rim Armed Forces Tournament.

Jack Kelly turned in the only medal-winning performance for the Bruins. He finished third at 132 pounds, winning the consolation final over Peyten Healey of Scappoose, Ore., by fall 39 seconds into the bout.

Kelly finished with a 4-1 record that included a 5-0 semifinal loss to Ghannon Wheldon of Ilwaco and four pins. He improved his season record to 26-9.

David Durham and Juan Acosta both won their opening and second-round bouts in the heavyweight division.

Acosta tallied first-period falls in both matches before losing to Hunter Gotchall of Estacada, Ore., by second-period fall.

Durham won his first bout by injury default in the second period. He scored a pin win in his second bout but lost his third by second-period fall.

Payden Webster ended up 2-2 at 132. He won his first match with a quick first-period pin. A quarterfinal loss sent him to the consolation bracket, where he stayed alive with a victory by technical fall (15-0). A loss by 12-9 decision knocked Webster out of medal contention.

Coming up: The Bruins will be in Stevenson at the Columbia Gorge Invitational this Saturday, Jan. 19, at Stevenson High School.

Wrestling action begins at 10 a.m.