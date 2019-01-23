Tough Week for CHS boys

It was a must-win game for both Columbia High and Castle Rock. Something in 1A Trico League boys basketball standings was going to give with the outcome of last Thursday’s contest between two winless teams.

The give was a one-game difference between fifth and sixth places in the standings. Castle Rock gained that difference with a 73-35 statement win over the Bruins, who trailed 34-20 at the half because of a late surge by the Rockets.

The Rockets won the third quarter 23-11 to boost their lead to 57-31.

Jacob Lockman paced the Bruins with 14 points and five rebounds. Hunter Har-mon had seven points and five rebounds.

CHS hosted Stevenson on Friday. It fell behind 20-7 in the opening eight minutes and trailed 36-25 at halftime on the way to a 78-56 defeat.

Lockman again tallied 14, points and five rebounds, and Austin Charters had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Coming up: The Bruins’ final home game is set for Jan. 30 vs. King’s Way.

Columbia High girls basketball lost 1A Trico League home games to King’s Way and Castle Rock last week to remain winless in league play.

King’s Way downed the Bruins, 47-29, on Jan. 15 after leading 30-12 at halftime.

Bailey Gimlin scored eight and Keri Hylton had six for the Bruins.

Columbia and Castle Rock played to a 23-23 first-half tie last Thursday. The Rockets opened up a 9-point lead to start the second half and kept pulling away. The final score was 52-36.

Castle Rock outscored the Bruins 13-4 in the third quarter, limiting CHS to one field goal.