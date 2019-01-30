Peaceful Living School of Yoga Launches in White Salmon, Offering Teacher Training, Workshops, Retreats

Yoga Samadhi in White Salmon, 177 W. Jewett Blvd., serves as the primary location for a new yoga school -- Peaceful Living School of Yoga -- with some training and retreats held off-site including a Conflict + Resolution Retreat on May 29 to June 2 at Trout Lake Abbey.

“The school has been a long time in the making,” says Crystal Borup, founder, and director of Peaceful Living School of Yoga and co-director of Yoga Samadhi. “It was important to me to have all the right teachers and modules in place, as well as in-depth curriculum. I didn’t just want to launch another westernized yoga teacher training. My vision was much larger than that. I wanted to create a school with authentic yoga teachings and practices, and tools for conflict resolution that allow students to really embody yoga.”

Part of the process also included becoming a Yoga Alliance RYS (Registered Yoga School).

Borup has spent over 13 years studying and deepening her personal yoga practice, working with many great teachers, and traveling to India to learn more about the origins of yoga. While teaching at Yoga Samadhi for the past five years, Borup looks at starting the school as a natural progression in her journey as a yogi.

“I got to this point where it felt right to train teachers,” she says. “I really want to inspire teachers to find their own voice and teaching style – to go out and make a difference in the world.”

Borup will serve as the lead instructor of the school; Chantel Alcaraz as the core instructor with a number of other instructors including Kathy Kacena (owner and director of Yoga Samadhi), Melissa Vovou, Kay Alton, Kristin Franger and Regina Busse, teaching modules in their area of expertise.

Alcaraz is the founder of Abhasa Wellness. Her yoga practice began over 16 years ago and she’s been teaching for over 12 years, the past seven while living in India. She has been able to incorporate the teachings of Ayurveda as well as Traditional Chinese Medicine philosophies and practices into her classes.

Alcaraz and Borup will co-teach the Conflict + Resolution retreat starting on May 29. The five-day will give students a deeper understanding of him/herself and others from a yoga point of view.

“You’ll walk away with tools that are essential in working through conflict in relationships as well as your own inner conflict,” says Borup.

This retreat is open to the public and a 32-hour Continuing Education Unit (CEU) certificate is available upon request.

The Peaceful Living School of Yoga Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) 200 training – the 200-hour course required to become a yoga instructor. The training is suitable for students who want to become yoga teachers, existing teachers looking to deepen their yoga knowledge and practice, or for students who wish to study and understand more about yoga, but don’t necessarily have a desire to teach.

Classes begin on Sept. 20, 2019, and finish on May 3, 2020, meeting a weekend per month for eight months.

“The Columbia Gorge is such a destination that we’re hoping to draw students from around the Pacific Northwest,” says Borup.

The school provides a comprehensive program will engage students in yoga philosophy, including Ayurveda, Patanjali’s Yoga Sutra's and 8 Limbs of Yoga as well as various asana, pranayama, mantra, and meditation practices. The teaching methodology is accessible for all and designed to help students feel comfortable creating class plans. The course gives hands-on practice teaching, so students feel more confident in a classroom.

For more information on the Conflict + Resolution and other upcoming retreats or more details on the RYT 200 training, visit www.peacefulliving.yoga, email crystal@peacefulliving.yoga or call 360-600-2538.