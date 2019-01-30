Regional History Forum Program on World War I

Washington State Park Ranger Mark Harris will present the Feb. 2 Regional History Forum program at the Original Wasco County Courthouse. He will present “World War I, Part 1: Stonehenge and the Great War” at the 1859 venue, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles. The program begins at 1:30 p.m.

The program covers the war’s beginnings, new technology used in the war, how uniforms differed between combatants, the role of women in the war effort, the trenches, the fall of empires and continuing effects of one of the deadliest conflicts in human history.



Harris prepared the program for the 2018 centennial of the war’s end and gave it throughout the summer and fall at Sam Hill’s Stonehenge, part of Maryhill State Park.

The landmark above the Columbia at Maryhill is a memorial to those from Klickitat County who died in the war and is also featured in the PowerPoint program.

Harris will offer a second program on Feb. 9, a living history presentation with uniform and equipment that a soldier would have worn and carried into battle.

This is the first program in the 2019 Regional History Forum series. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Coffee and cookies will be served after the program.