Trout Lake Girls Pick Up Second GCB Win

Trout Lake pulled away late in the second quarter at home last Friday on the way to a 72-54 Greater Columbia 1B League girls basketball win over Klickitat/Glenwood.

Isabella Dean and Peyton Allaway provided the offensive spark for the Mustangs, while Jayden Allaway, Liz Fink, and Willa McLaughlin all played key roles in slowing down K/G’s post-oriented offense.

Trout Lake led 20-10 after one quarter and seemed on the verge of breaking away in the second quarter. But the Eagles, who trailed 23-15 midway through the period, rallied.

They got within 25-21 on four consecutive free throws by Nahaleigh Schuster.

The Mustangs, though, made three stops inside the last 2 minutes and converted on their last three possessions to go into the intermission leading 31-21.

Dean scored 27 points, Peyton Alla-way had 18, and Jayden Allaway added 10 for the Mustangs.

White Swan 62, at Lyle/Wishram 36: Jade Childers and Keegan Wolfsberger combined for 23 of the Cougars’ points in last Friday’s league game and home finale, in Lyle.

Childers scored 12 and Wolfsberger had 11 on a night the Cougars’ trailed the visitors 22-15 at halftime and 42-23 after three quarters.

At Yakama Nation 55, Trout Lake 37: The host Eagles led 15-4 after one quarter and 22-17 at halftime of last Saturday’s GCB game.

The Mustangs, playing short-handed in the second half due to injury an injury to Peyton Allaway, “ran out of steam as the game wore on,” said Mustangs Coach Steve Allaway.

Bella Dean had 17 points.

At Columbia-Burbank 60, Lyle/-Wishram 14: The Coyotes took charge of last Saturday’s 2B EWAC game in the first quarter and were never threatened by the Cougars.

Keegan Wolfsberger tallied eight of the Cougars’ points. Mariah Houston, Lizzie Hawkins, and Madison Olson each scored two.