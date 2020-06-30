Anniversary

Boyce and Kathleen Black of White Salmon celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 24, 2020. Kathleen worked as an archaeologist and Boyce as a carpenter; both are now retired.

The couple’s children are Darren (Mari) Black, Tulalip, Wash., Justin (Kate) Black, White Salmon, Dwayne (Imelda) Black, Vancouver, Wash., Monica (Doug) Yates, White Salmon, Boyce H. (Stephanie) Black, The Dalles, Ore., and Devin (Nicole) Black, Spokane, Wash. They have 18 grandchildren.

The couple had a drive by anniversary reception at their home in White Salmon — there were lots of waves and smiles

