Everybody’s Brewing announced the release of its first 16oz cans: Stir It Up Hazy IPA and Green Ice Pilsner.
These will be the first in a new line of rotating 16oz cans. The brewery plans to release two new cans quarterly.
Owner Doug Ellenberger said, “The rotating cans will give us a chance to showcase some of our favorite beers. They also give us a chance to step outside the box a little with our branding.”
He added, “We’ll be doing short runs of each style, so we are going to have some have fun with the artwork.”
Stir It Up Hazy IPA is 7.1% ABV, 30 IBUs, and pours a light yellow with a white meringue head and lacing. It’s hopped with Cashmere, Strata, and Motu.
Head brewer, Adam McClure, said this recipe was designed for the summer.
“It’s got a nice light body by design. It’s hazy and smooth, from just a touch of wheat and oats. We wanted the hop blend to shine through.”
Green Ice Pilsner is crisp and light. It has touch of Northwest hops on top of Weyermann Premium Malt.
“We ferment it long and cold,” said McClure. “Everyone that works in the brewery is really proud of this beer, so we’re happy to get it in front of a larger audience with the cans.”
