Republican Pooled Caucuses will be Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. for the following Precincts at the Pioneer Center, 501 NE Washington St in White Salmon: Bingen, Fruit Valley, Husum, Glenwood, N. Fruit Valley, N. White Salmon, White Salmon, Trout Lake and Mt. Brook. For more info go to klickitatcountyrepublicans.org. For precinct info call the Klickitat County Auditor's office at 509-773-4001.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.