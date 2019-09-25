The U.S. Forest Service invites community members to celebrate National Public Lands Day by showing the Klickitat River and Trail a little love at the upcoming Klickitat Wild & Scenic River Cleanup.
The event will take place on Saturday, September 28th with a 10 a.m. kickoff at Lyle Trailhead off Washington State Highway 14. Cleanup runs until 2 p.m.
Hikers, bikers, and horseback riders will focus on areas along the Klickitat Trail, while paddlers remove trash along the banks from the river. Cleanup materials such as trash bags and gloves will be provided; however, recreationalists will need to provide their own equipment.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend, whether the Klickitat River is part of their regular outdoor ritual or if the event marks a first visit. Beyond removing debris from the trail and river, this event is an opportunity to come out, play, and learn more about this spectacular public recreation area. Celebrate alongside thousands of other people across the nation while meeting members of the community.
Support for the event has been provided by our partners American Rivers and the Klickitat Trail Conservancy.
For more information, visit the official event page at https://www.americanrivers.org/river-cleanup/ klickitat-river-national-public-lands-day-clean-up-event/ or call the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Headquarters at 541-308-1700.
About the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act Established by Congress under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968, the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System was created to preserve the free-flow, water quality, and outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values of select rivers for the enjoyment of present and future generations. The lower Klickitat River boasts many outstanding features that earned its designation as one of Washington’s six Wild & Scenic Rivers, namely the river’s salmon and steelhead populations, iconic basalt gorge, and rich cultural history of dip-net fisheries.
The final 10.8 miles of the lower Klickitat River were added to the National Wild & Scenic Rivers System in 1986, becoming the second designated Wild & Scenic River in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The lower White Salmon between Gilmer Creek and Buck Creek earned Wild and Scenic designation that same year.
The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area encompasses 292,500 acres of Washington and Oregon, where the Columbia River cuts a spectacular river canyon through the Cascade Mountains. The USDA Forest Service manages National Forest lands in the National Scenic Area and works with the Gorge Commission, states, counties, treaty tribes, and partners to protect and enhance scenic, natural, cultural, and recreational resources of the Columbia River Gorge while encouraging local economic development consistent with that protection.
Learn more about Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area at www.fs.usda.gov/crgnsa or follow us on social media at facebook.com/crgnsa or www.twitter.com/crgnsa.
