School teachers, community educators, and others interested in STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and math) are invited to attend the annual STEM Symposium for Educators, hosted by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub.
The STEM Symposium will be held at Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles, Aug. 13 to 15. Sessions are geared towards adults who work with students in Pre-K through high school, in any discipline.
The Columbia Gorge STEM Hub has partnered with Oregon Computer Science Teachers Association again this year to bring three-day SuperQuest courses to the Gorge.
Course options include: Chromebooks and Google Suite in the Classroom; Digital Design Start Up: Launching Your Own Digital Design and Fabrication Lab; Making to Learn, Learning to Make; Starter STEM Fun/Elementary Coding; and VEX Robotics.
One-hour lunch sessions will feature new speakers each day. Educators who cannot attend the whole training are welcome to sign up just for lunch. Topics include: Computer Science in Oregon; Mystery Science/Secondary Collaboration; and Quick Talks from Local Educators.
The Columbia Gorge STEM Hub announces the availability of $250 stipends for the first 50 Gorge educators who register.
Eligible Gorge educators include those teaching in Gilliam, Hood River, Klickitat, Sherman, Skamania, Wheeler, and Wasco counties, who attend the full 3 days and are not already receiving compensation from their employer.
Registration is open now! Visit gorgestem.org/symposium.
