The White Salmon Planning Commission is on a vision quest and it wants community members to come along.
City planners are seeking ideas to help them write a new vision statement for White Salmon. The vision statement, according to Planning Commissioner Anne Medenbach, will guide development of updates to the City’s seven-year-old Comprehensive Plan — the master plan for how White Salmon should mature, evolve over the next 20 years following City Council adoption.
The City is calling this master plan update White Salmon 2040, an 18-month process to “imagine the City’s future and chart a path to get there successfully.” The plan is a policy document that guides land use development and public investment in City facilities and infrastructure.
“The first stage of the effort and the scope of work is the visioning process,” Meden-bach said. Consultant WSP is conducting the visioning activities ”to gather broad input from community members, staff, and elected and appointed officials,” according to one of the tasks listed in the City Council-approved score of work.
“The plan update will be based around the vision statement, what kind of community we all want to see moving forward,” Med-enbach said.
Planning Commissioners directed WSP to prepare a survey, she noted, to help them obtain feedback from community members “about what they see as the future and the vision for White Salmon.
That survey is now live on the City’s web-site, white-salmon.net, but can also be accessed via this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ whitesalmonvision.
Medenbach said it takes about 10 minutes to complete the survey. She said Planning Commissioners want the survey open for two months before they close it down and dive into the feedback and start writing a draft vision document.
The project webpage at white-salmon.net and a City-produced flyer state the visioning process will focus on three questions:
1. Where is White Salmon now?
2. Where does White Salmon want to be by 2040?
3. How do we get there?
Between now and the end of August, City officials will be collecting feedback through various outreach activities that include infor-mation booths at the Farmers’ Market and Movies in the Park, which take place in Rheingarten Park.
“The goal is to be done by the end of 2020,” Medenbach said of the Comprehensive Plan overhaul.
White Salmon’s current Vision and Mis-sion Statement reads: “A proud community working together to create and sustain a des-irable place to live, work, play, and stay.”
More information about the project and how community members can get involved is posted on the project webpage on white-salmon.net.
