U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s young family grew by one last month with the birth of her second daughter, Isana, on May 21.
In a post on her official Facebook page May 23 Herrera Beutler (R-Battle Ground) made the announcement, posting a picture of her daughter. Herrera Beutler wrote the name means “strong-willed woman” and remarked that she was born on the 100th anniversary of the U.S. House of Representatives passing legislation giving women the right to vote.
Isana is the third child of Herrera Beutler and her husband, Dan. The congresswoman attracted national attention in 2013 with the birth of her first daughter, Abigail, who was the first recorded child to survive Potter’s Syndrome. Abigail was born without kidneys, though later received a transplant from her father in 2016.
In her post, Herrera Beutler said Abigail and Ethan, her son, were “over the moon” at Isana’s birth.
Herrera Beutler is one of only two congresswomen to give birth to three children while in office. Her former boss, U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Spokane), also holds that distinction.
