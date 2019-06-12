Washington Gorge Action Programs (WGAP) hosts its Third Annual FOOD FOR ALL on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Save the date!
Join WGAP at AniChe Cellars for a delicious four-course, family-style dinner in support of their community food banks in Stevenson, Bingen, Klickitat and Goldendale.
Each course is paired with the perfect local wine to make the meal complete. Guests will enjoy live music from Mama Rae, a silent auction, wine wall and more, in a spectacular setting.
WGAP is dedicated to helping individuals, families, and communities address basic human needs, including food security. For more than 50 years, the organization has offered support services to help people help themselves and reach self-sufficiency.
According to WGAP Executive Director, Leslie Naramore, “Our food banks are needed now more than ever. We’re grateful to be part of a community that strives to ensure all of its families have enough to eat.
“Last year, thanks to support from the local community, we distributed almost 450 tons of food to our neighbors experiencing food insecurity… our goal is to serve everyone in our communities who needs food”, Naramore said.
Tickets are on sale now online at Brown Paper Tickets: https://wgapfoodforall.brownpapertickets.com. Get them early to take advantage of Early Bird prices. For additional information, contact Washington Gorge Action Programs at 509-493-2662.
