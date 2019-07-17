The Extreme Tour has traveled to Bingen for the last three years to put on a free concert and skate competition in Daubenspeck Park.
The community response has been great, especially from children, teenagers and families they connected with during their stay. They take time to connect with the community the day before the event, when they go to skate and just hang out with people around town
This year’s event dates are Thursday, July 18 to Saturday, July 20. The free concert and skate competition will be on Friday, July 19, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The Extreme Tour is a diverse community of musicians and athletes that work to bring Hope through partnering with community groups, civic organizations, churches, schools, government agencies, and municipalities that are working charitably to meet the needs of the disenfranchised.
They are organized and staffed completely, by volunteers who receive no wages or salary for their service. They rely solely on the generosity of the community.
The event is hosted by Our Klickitat Coalition.
Contact Stephanie Porter for more information at 360-567-9590.
