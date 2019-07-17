A Klickitat man was sentenced to 116 months in prison on Monday after earlier pleading guilty to burglarizing fire district and residential properties in western Klickitat County.
Dustin Michael Randall, 34, entered guilty pleas to 15 felony counts that ranged from first-degree burglary to residential burglary, to malicious mischief and possession of methamphetamine. The offenses occurred Nov. 17, 2018 to April 21, 2019.
Klickitat County Prosecutor David Quesnel said the agreed recommendation for sentencing was the top end of the range: 116 months in prison.
“Mr. Randall will serve the sentence at an institution chosen by the Department of Corrections after processing at the DOC intake facility in Shelton,” Quesnel said. Randall will fall under 18 months DOC supervision after his prison time.
Randall broke into Klickitat County Fire District No. 3 stations multiple times, causing damage to entry doors and stealing several pieces of valuable equipment. At sentencing, he was ordered to pay about $24,000 in restitution.
