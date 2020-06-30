We have enjoyed seeing videos of graduations for the various schools in our county and around the U.S. showing creative ways to allow seniors to have a meaningful graduation that complies with state guidelines.
Glenwood High School’s graduation certainly did not disappoint. The Glenwood Fire Department played a large role in the graduation parade, very fitting because three of the seniors are members of the department. Fire Department members drove the engines, tender, and ambulance and the seniors were interspersed among the fire department equipment.
Bella Couch drove her dune buggy, Marquis Tyndall rode her skateboard, and Andy McFall rode his hoverboard as he gave a royal wave to his subjects in their cars and lining the street. Three seniors, Searra White, Kevan Bren, and Chelsea Lynn Steininger, drove their own cars. Bringing up the rear was Brooklyn Emerson on her horse. Having participated with many Glenwood rodeo parades as a member of the Glenwood Rodeo Association, Brooklyn and her horse both looked very experienced out there.
Superintendent Heather Gimlin gave a welcoming address to the class and the audience, then welcomed each senior onto the stage in front of the Glenwood Station, one at a time. After announcing the senior’s college and future plans, Bridget McLaughlin announced all the scholarships and awards. I did not get a complete list in time for this news, but suffice it to say, our great class of 2020 did quite well. Valedictorian Searra White and Salutatorian Kevan Bren did not speak at the graduation, but their valedictory and Salutatory addresses are available for viewing on the Glenwood School Facebook page. You can also view the senior slide shows and the eighth grade slide show on the Facebook page. We are very proud of all them and wish them much success in college and their future endeavors.
Wednesday, June 17, was the last day of school for all the rest of the students. Those students moving on to high school are Joslyn Arnold, Lane Becker, Bella Bensel, Kyler Henderson, Morgan Smith, and Kyleigh Steininger. As you drive by the Glenwood Station, please take time to view a large poster recognizing their promotion to high school. Welcome to high school to all of this year’s eighth graders. We hope all the Glenwood students have a great summer.
Taunie Wilson continues to head up the food distribution program on Thursdays, along with several helpers. Check the Glenwood, Wash., Facebook page for times. This food is donated and made available to all who can use it, thanks to the generosity of food producers in the state.
Let Mary Pierce know your Glenwood-area news, at gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.