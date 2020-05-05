With the transfer of ownership with the newspapers, Lyle News column will be printed in the Columbia Gorge News every other week, while the Goldendale Sentinel will continue to print the column weekly.
The free income tax assistance usually given by AARP has been put on hold until further notice. Federal tax filing deadlines and payments are extended to July 15. The IRS has temporarily closed all Taxpayer Assistance Centers and discontinued face-to-face service throughout the country until further notice. If you have already filed your tax return for 2019, the IRS is continuing to process tax returns, and issue refunds.
The Lyle Cemetery Clean Up has canceled its regular scheduled date in May because of the virus. The board will meet later this summer and asks the members to be prepared to elect new president and secretary/ treasurer due to Bill Hamm and Barbara Sexton’s retirement. Here’s hoping the virus will permit people to tend to their family plots at their own time and leisure. The clean up was always held to honor past loved ones by preparing their family plots for the up-coming Memorial Day.
Due to the COVID-19 virus directives all High Prairie Community Council Meetings have been canceled. If you have concerns needing attention please contact Sharon Aleckson or any board member. The HPCC Board will continue with business of the organization on an “as needed” basis. The Fire District 14 Commissioners will hold their April meeting remotely due to the State of Washington’s COVID-19 requirements for gatherings. All are welcome, but it is currently limited to a short time-frame with the free version of Zoom, so discussions will be limited to only those required to conduct their business. Philip Haner invites you to the Fire District 14 Commissioner’s Meeting scheduled for April 21, 7 p.m. at us04web.zoom.us/j/79824706736?pwd=VEVEaEl1dWFjc00rOENKWEI0RjJKUT09.
Meeting ID: 798 2470 6736 and Password: 4a2aM5. If you are unable to attend, please contact: Fishead1966@gmail.com and they will try to work out a different system.
On a positive note I hear the Lyle Station has reopened and the Merc has a sign on the door stating they plan to open at the end of the month. Plus a brand new business has opened at the corner of SR-14 and Dallesport Road at the Blue Barn ... it’s a drive through coffee shop called “On the Fly.” Their hours are from 6 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday. It looks like things are starting to open like the buds on the lilac bushes. A new spring bringing a new beginning for all of us.
Contact Mildred E. Lykens at 509-316-0124 or lykensme@hughes.net.
