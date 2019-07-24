As August approaches, many in the Northwest start counting down the days until the huckleberries are ripe on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
Beginning Monday, August 12, commercial huckleberry permits will be available at Ranger Districts and the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument Headquarters.
All people harvesting more than three gallons, or selling any quantity of berries, must obtain a commercial huckleberry permit.
The following regulations apply to commercial huckleberry permits:
• Permits are $60 per permit for 14 days, or $105 for a season.
• Permits will be issued beginning Aug. 12.
• All huckleberry permits include camping conditions that require all garbage and human waste to be contained and removed from national forest land- “pack it in, pack it out.”
• Berry harvesters may camp up to 14 days.
• Rakes or mechanical devices for berry harvest are not permitted, as they may damage plants.
• A free map issued with permits shows areas on the forest that are closed to all harvest.
• Violation of any regulation for commercial harvest is subject to a citation and fine.
• For the safety of all forest users, berry harvesters are asked not to park vehicles in the roadway. Remember that parking in some developed sites requires a Northwest Forest Pass.
Under Washington State law huckleberry buyers and sellers must register their sales transactions. For more details, visit the forest permits page: www.fs.usda.gov /main/giffordpinchot/passes-permits/forestproducts.
A free-use permit is also required for harvesting berries for personal consumption. Free-use includes up to one gallon of berries per day and up to three gallons per year. There is no cost for free-use permits. To apply for or to print a free-use huckleberry permit, visit: https://apps. fs.usda.gov/gp
Some important areas on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest are closed to all harvesting. These include the legislated Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, all legislated Wildernesses, and the “Handshake Agreement” area of Sawtooth Berry Fields.
In addition, a temporary closure to public camping will be in effect for the month of August in a small area of the Pole Patch huckleberry area.
Refer to the free map issued with your permit for areas on the forest open to personal picking and commercial harvest, as areas open to harvest have chang-ed this year.
