Judy Walker

udy Ann (Yarnell) Walker passed away unexpectedly Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 71. Judy was born May 23, 1948, in White Salmon. She married Art Walker in 1966 and they had 45 years together. Before Art passed, they enjoyed attending classic car shows and family gatherings.
Judy spent many years driving bus for the White Salmon School District and was loved by many of the kids she transported. After she quit driving bus, Judy worked for the DSHS in White Salmon for 20 years until her retirement in 2012.
Judy was a nurturer by nature and loved taking care of people, especially her family. She loved being a Grandma and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Judy enjoyed making jewelry, quilt making, going to the beach, and most recently, rock tumbling.
She is survived by daughters Tricia (Jay) Dunn, White Salmon and Christy (Rod) Williams, Washougal; grandchildren Ryan Dunn, Nicole (Dan) Moody, Eric Scheel, Patrick Scheel, Kristina Williams, Colton Williams and Kyler (Liz) Williams; brothers Raymond Yarnell, Ronnie (Nelda) Yarnell and Larry (Joan) Yarnell; sisters Ethel Worthen and Terry Streich; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Art and parents L. Raymond Yarnell and Della (Stott) Yarnell.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
