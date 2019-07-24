The White Salmon Seventh-day Adventist Church on N.E. Tohomish St. will hold its annual Vacation Bible School, beginning Monday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, and continuing daily through Friday, Aug. 9.
Children, ages 5 through 12, are welcome to attend. (Youngsters younger than 5 must be accompanied by an adult relative throughout the morning sessions.)
There is no charge for the program, but a daily offering will be collected toward drilling wells in a third-world country.
Featuring an African theme this year, the VBS will highlight a different animal each day that is unique to that continent. Various “stations” will keep the children moving from a theatrical Bible story presentation to crafts, recreation, snacks, and other stations all morning.
Because of limited resources, pre-registration is encouraged by phoning 509-493-1351 or 493-2494.
