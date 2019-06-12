Nine impressive gardens will be showcased during the 2019 Central Gorge Garden Tour, presented by the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association, on Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
These gardens represent variety in that each garden owner has put their personal style into the design, has overcome challenges and has features that welcome birds.
The educational theme of the 2019 Central Gorge Garden Tour will be “Attracting Birds To Your Garden.” Plants that attract birds by providing habitat, cover or food will be identified in each garden.
More information about specific plants will be provided by Master Gardeners at all gardens as well as through online links. Each garden on the 2019 Central Gorge Garden Tour will highlight unique features that promote good bird habitat.
Tickets for the 2019 Central Gorge Garden Tour are $15 per person or $100 for a group of eight tickets and includes admission to all nine gardens on the day of the event. Ticket outlets in Hood River include; Waucoma Book Store, Good News Gardening and the Hood River Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive. Tickets are also available at Klindt’s Bookstore in The Dalles, Dickey Farms in Bingen and Bloomsbury in Stevenson.
On the day of the event, tickets will also be available at the Columbia Gorge Hotel, 4000 Westcliff Drive, Hood River, one of the garden’s featured on the Central Gorge Garden Tour. Your ticket will include a map and addresses of the gardens on the tour. The Central Gorge Garden Tour is a fundraiser for the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association which is part of the OSU Extension Service in Hood River County.
