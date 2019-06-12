Scholarship Night on Tuesday, June 4, in Miller Memorial Gym saw Columbia High School’s Class of 2019 receive over $330,000 in scholarships and other monetary awards.
AWARDS
Columbia High School Outstanding Senior Athletes (plaques): Chandlor Bucklin, Trenton Howard, and Gracie Vaughan.
Columbia High School Top 7% of Graduating Class (certificates): Cesar Robles, Chandlor Bucklin, Tyr Anderson, Rosalyn Slater, Carolyn LaBerge, Tida Rau, and Angelie Sampson.
SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Anna Boddinghouse Memorial — $500, Chandlor Bucklin and Cesar Robles.
Austin Jennings Bucklin Memorial — $500, Gracie Vaughan.
Cal Poly — $1,000 renewable, Rosalyn Slater.
Career and Technical Education — $1,000, Stryder Kane and Cesar Robles.
College of Idaho — $2,000, Louise Howe.
Columbia High School Alumni Association — $2,000, Gregory Haner, Carolina Avila, Ethan Andrews, Gracie Vaughan, Emily Lockman, Cesar Robles, Angelie Sampson, Grant Anderson, Serenity Barbour-Harrell, Suleyma Yazmin Nunez, and Ivy McDonald.
Columbia River Fellowship for Peace — $500, Emily Lockman.
Doris Givan Memorial — $500, Angelie Sampson, Ethan Andrews, Cesar Robles, Stryder Kane, Ivy McDonald, Emily Lockman, Gracie Vaughan, Serenity Barbour-Harrell, Bailey Gimlin, and Gregory Haner.
Margaret Glader Memorial — $500, Gracie Vaughan, Gillian Woods, Suleyma Yazmin Nunez, Emily Lockman, and Bailey Gimlin.
Harmony of the Gorge — $500, Cesar Robles.
Wayne and Dorothy Henkle 8th-Grade Scholarship — Grant Anderson and Emily Lockman.
Wayne and Dorothy Henkle Memorial Scholarship — $1,000, Angelie Sampson.
Horatio Alger — $25,000 over 4 years, Emily Lockman.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows – $2,000, Trevor Cooper and Emily Lockman.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Vocational Scholarship — $1,000, Trevor Cooper.
Kelly Foundation — $2,500, Emily Lockman and Cesar Robles.
Gail Larsen Sportsmanship Award — $500, Gregory Haner.
Lockheed Martin — $40,000 over 4 years, Cesar Robles.
Lofgren Memorial — $500, Emily Lockman, Ivy McDonald, and Cesar Robles.
Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus — $1,000, Angelie Sampson and Carolyn LaBerge.
Montana State University — $32,000 over 4 years, Louise Howe.
Esther Pearce Memorial — $750, Emily Lockman.
P.E.O Sisterhood — $1,000, Emily Lockman.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — $18,000 over 4 years, Tyr Anderson.
Rocky Mountain College — $60,000, Ethan Andrews.
Rotary International — $500, Angelie Sampson, Cesar Robles, and Ivy McDonald.
Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams Youth Citizenship Merit Award — $800, Carolyn LaBerge, $700, Rosalyn Slater, $600, Emily Lockman, $500, Angelie Sampson and Gracie Vaughan.
Angeline Stevenson 8th-Grade — $400, Tida Rau, $200, Louise Howe.
Angeline Stevenson Visual Arts Memorial — $500, Louise Howe, $750, Abby Casillas-Don.
University of Montana — $60,000 over 4 years, Grant Anderson.
University of Montana Grizzly Marching Band — $1,000, Grant Anderson.
Washington State University-University Achievement Award — $2,000 renewable, Gerald Hoff.
Washington State Opportunity — $22,500 over 4 years, Cesar Robles and Emily Lockman.
Washington State School Retirees’ Association — $3,600 over 4 years, Emily Lockman.
White Salmon Lions Club — $1,000, Ethan Andrews, Serenity Barbour-Harrell, Gregory Haner, Carolyn LaBerge, Angelie Sampson, Rosalyn Slater.
White Salmon Steelheaders — $500, Ivy McDonald.
United States Military Academy-West Point — Chandlor Bucklin.
