Scholarship Night on Tuesday, June 4, in Miller Memorial Gym saw Columbia High School’s Class of 2019 receive over $330,000 in scholarships and other monetary awards.

AWARDS

Columbia High School Outstanding Senior Athletes (plaques): Chandlor Bucklin, Trenton Howard, and Gracie Vaughan.

Columbia High School Top 7% of Graduating Class (certificates): Cesar Robles, Chandlor Bucklin, Tyr Anderson, Rosalyn Slater, Carolyn LaBerge, Tida Rau, and Angelie Sampson.

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Anna Boddinghouse Memorial — $500, Chandlor Bucklin and Cesar Robles.

Austin Jennings Bucklin Memorial — $500, Gracie Vaughan.

Cal Poly — $1,000 renewable, Rosalyn Slater.

Career and Technical Education — $1,000, Stryder Kane and Cesar Robles.

College of Idaho — $2,000, Louise Howe.

Columbia High School Alumni Association — $2,000, Gregory Haner, Carolina Avila, Ethan Andrews, Gracie Vaughan, Emily Lockman, Cesar Robles, Angelie Sampson, Grant Anderson, Serenity Barbour-Harrell, Suleyma Yazmin Nunez, and Ivy McDonald.

Columbia River Fellowship for Peace — $500, Emily Lockman.

Doris Givan Memorial — $500, Angelie Sampson, Ethan Andrews, Cesar Robles, Stryder Kane, Ivy McDonald, Emily Lockman, Gracie Vaughan, Serenity Barbour-Harrell, Bailey Gimlin, and Gregory Haner.

Margaret Glader Memorial — $500, Gracie Vaughan, Gillian Woods, Suleyma Yazmin Nunez, Emily Lockman, and Bailey Gimlin.

Harmony of the Gorge — $500, Cesar Robles.

Wayne and Dorothy Henkle 8th-Grade Scholarship — Grant Anderson and Emily Lockman.

Wayne and Dorothy Henkle Memorial Scholarship — $1,000, Angelie Sampson.

Horatio Alger — $25,000 over 4 years, Emily Lockman.

Independent Order of Odd Fellows – $2,000, Trevor Cooper and Emily Lockman.

Independent Order of Odd Fellows Vocational Scholarship — $1,000, Trevor Cooper.

Kelly Foundation — $2,500, Emily Lockman and Cesar Robles.

Gail Larsen Sportsmanship Award — $500, Gregory Haner.

Lockheed Martin — $40,000 over 4 years, Cesar Robles.

Lofgren Memorial — $500, Emily Lockman, Ivy McDonald, and Cesar Robles.

Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus — $1,000, Angelie Sampson and Carolyn LaBerge.

Montana State University — $32,000 over 4 years, Louise Howe.

Esther Pearce Memorial — $750, Emily Lockman.

P.E.O Sisterhood — $1,000, Emily Lockman.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — $18,000 over 4 years, Tyr Anderson.

Rocky Mountain College — $60,000, Ethan Andrews.

Rotary International — $500, Angelie Sampson, Cesar Robles, and Ivy McDonald.

Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams Youth Citizenship Merit Award — $800, Carolyn LaBerge, $700, Rosalyn Slater, $600, Emily Lockman, $500, Angelie Sampson and Gracie Vaughan.

Angeline Stevenson 8th-Grade — $400, Tida Rau, $200, Louise Howe.

Angeline Stevenson Visual Arts Memorial — $500, Louise Howe, $750, Abby Casillas-Don.

University of Montana — $60,000 over 4 years, Grant Anderson.

University of Montana Grizzly Marching Band — $1,000, Grant Anderson.

Washington State University-University Achievement Award — $2,000 renewable, Gerald Hoff.

Washington State Opportunity — $22,500 over 4 years, Cesar Robles and Emily Lockman.

Washington State School Retirees’ Association — $3,600 over 4 years, Emily Lockman.

White Salmon Lions Club — $1,000, Ethan Andrews, Serenity Barbour-Harrell, Gregory Haner, Carolyn LaBerge, Angelie Sampson, Rosalyn Slater.

White Salmon Steelheaders — $500, Ivy McDonald.

United States Military Academy-West Point — Chandlor Bucklin.

