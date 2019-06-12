Children, teens and adults can have fun and earn rewards while keeping their reading skills sharp with free summer reading programs at the White Salmon Valley Community Library.
The library’s summer reading program runs June 15 through the August 15.
All activities, events and rewards are free. The 2019 theme for summer reading is “A Universe of Stories.”
Participants can sign up at any Fort Vancouver Regional Library or online at www.fvrl.org.
Children and teens: set your reading goal and log each day that you read, earning a prize and grand prize entry for 15, 30, and 45 days of reading logged. Adults can earn an entry into the grand prize drawing at 15, 30, and 45 days logged.
One reader in each age group (early learners, kids, teens, and adults) will win their choice of grand prizes: OMSI family membership, Barnes and Noble shopping spree ($100 gift card), movie marathon ($100 gift card to movie theater of your choice), Wonderworks Children’s Museum Family Membership, or a sternwheeler cruise ($125 gift card).
The library also has many exciting summer reading events happening most Wednesday mornings at 11 a.m.
All events are in the library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery unless noted.
Here’s the line-up:
• Angel Ocasio (a comedy variety show), June 19, 11 a.m.
• Creature Feature* (the ultimate live-reptile adventure), June 26, 11 a.m. and repeats at 1 and 3 p.m. *Limited space. Free tickets given out starting at 10 am on June 26. Ticket required for entry.
• Mars Rover Challenge (work together to complete NASA challenges), Sat, June 29, 2 p.m.
• Rick Huddle’s Alien Invasion, July 10, 11 a.m.
• The Oregon Bird Man (live tropical parrots) at Bingen Park, July 17, 11 a.m.
• Magical Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Green, July 24, 11 a.m.
• Recycled Universe (a hands-on building/craft project), start building on July 31, 11 a.m. (go to www.fvrl.org for other open building times)
Teen events (for ages 12-18 only):
• Kick-off Party with Roving Horse Henna, video games, karaoke, ice cream and more, June 21, 6:30 p.m.
• Teen Movie Nights, July 19 and Aug 16, 6:30 p.m.
