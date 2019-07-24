Since the late 19th century artists have worked outdoors – or en plein air – at paint-splattered easels and battling the elements to capture the beauty of nature. Pacific Northwest Plein Air in the Columbia River Gorge keeps this tradition alive.
Artists will be painting in various locations throughout the Gorge from July 29 to August 2, capturing the drama of wineries, river views, cliffs, waterfalls and snow-capped peaks. On Saturday, August 3 the public is invited to attend an opening and artist reception at Maryhill Museum of Art from 5 to 7 p.m. View and purchase “fresh” paintings and meet the artists, while enjoying a glass of wine and hors d’oeuvres.
The paintings will remain on view (and available for purchase) at Maryhill through Saturday, August 24, 2019.
This is the fourth year that Maryhill has hosted the PNW Plein Air event.
A full list of participating artists is available at www.maryhillmuseum.org.
