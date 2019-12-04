Eat breakfast with Santa
In conjunction with the community’s “I’m Dreaming of a White Salmon” downtown holiday celebration and the White Salmon Community Library’s Wassail Open House, the White Salmon Band Boosters invites the public to the annual Santa’s Breakfast event on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Henkle Middle School.
A pancake breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Prices for breakfast are: $6 per person, $20 family (up to 4) additional family members $5 each, $4 seniors and children up to 3rd grade.
From 8 a.m. to noon, do some holiday shopping at the handmade craft bazaar and book fair and get a picture with Santa.
All proceeds benefit White Salmon band students.
Library celebrates 45th winter wassail
The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library cordially invite the community to the 45th Annual Holiday Wassail Open House to be held at the library on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2:30 to 4:45 p.m.
Join the Friends any time throughout the afternoon or plan to stay for the entire gala affair. Enjoy a variety of music by area musician playing seasonal songs, the annual seasonal quilt exhibit as well as a wide range of hands-on children’s crafts and activities.
The Friends of the Library will be offering a delicious array of sweet and savory refreshments along with their traditional hot Wassail punch.
Enjoy music during the afternoon. The musical lineup for this year’s Wassail will be as follows:
• 2:30 to 3:10 p.m., Alonzo Garbonzo.
• 3:15 to 3:55 p.m., Columbia High School Music Department Combo.
• 4 to 4:45 p.m., seasonal favorites community sing-along with Bob Schwarz on piano.
The Seasonal Quilts are designed and created by The Columbia River Quilters’ Guild and will be featured during Wassail in the library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery as well as throughout the month of December. The exhibit is available for viewing during regular library hours.
For further information call the library at 509-493-1132.
Dreaming of a White Salmon
The Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce invites the public to take a drive up the delightfully decorated Dock Grade one-way shortcut on Saturday, Dec. 7, to explore White Salmon from morning until night.
Start the day at Breakfast with Santa at Henkle Middle School and support the Band Booster Club.
Harmony of the Gorge chorus will be performing at Ace Hardware’s Open House at 11 a.m. There will be many special events and promotions happening throughout the local businesses.
In the afternoon, the following free gifts to the community will happen: Holiday Wassail at the Library from 2:30 to 4:45 p.m.; Community Partners S’mores Fire Circles 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with a visit from Santa who will help blow on the lights of the Tree and Menorah around 5:15 p.m. in the Riverview Bank parking lot.
A very special musical treat from the revived Community Brass Choir, featuring Bernie Bursett and members of the White Salmon Jazz Band will be heard from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Lighting.
