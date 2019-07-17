Reserve your spot now and plan to join staff for a magical overnight campout and stargazing experience at Maryhill Museum of Art on Saturday, July 20, from 3 p.m. onwards.
This family-friendly event features volunteers from Rose City Astronomers, who provide telescopes to give visitors awe-inspiring views of the summer night sky, as well as children’s telescopes to give little ones the same incredible views.
The night includes a twilight conversation with Troy Carpenter from the Goldendale Observatory and storyteller Will Hornyak sharing a selection of star stories. Afternoon sun viewing with special filters is hosted by the Friends of Goldendale Observatory (starts at 3 p.m.).
In addition, throughout Maryhill’s summer season, the museum sets aside a weekend each month to give residents of select counties in Oregon and Washington free admission. Take advantage of the offer by presenting a driver’s license with address on the appropriate weekend. This is a great opportunity for locals, or for those planning a visit to the area, to experience the museum and the new exhibits on view.
Residents of Gorge-area counties are offered free admission to the museum on July 20 and 21.
These include: Oregon — Benton, Clackamas, Hood River, Jefferson, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam.
Washington — Benton, Clallam, Columbia, Franklin, Island, King, Kitsap, Klickitat, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Walla Walla, and Whatcom.
