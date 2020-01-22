The Washington State Department of Commerce has selected Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation’s (CCHC) White Salmon Assisted Living Facility to receive funding in the 2019 Housing Trust Fund application cycle.
CCHC submitted the proposal last fall, requesting $750,000 of State Housing Trust Fund (HTF) resources to leverage private investments in the development of the 52-unit assisted living facility. The State investment will assist CCHC in its mission to incorporate an element of affordability into the development.
“This is a significant step forward in this important community development for Klickitat County and our region,” says Scott Clements, CCHC Board president. “This project will fill an absolute void in our community by creating a place to call home for people who need a higher level of care. Until we get this built people have to look out of county or even out of state to access the type of services we’ll be providing.”
The project crossed an important threshold for development when the Klickitat County Board of Adjustment approved issuance of a conditional use permit on Jan. 6. Planning Director Mo-chi Lindblad signed the granting order the following day.
The proposed use needed a conditional use permit because it is not listed as an allowed or conditional use in the underlying zoning, which is predominantly Rural Residential 1-acre minimum.
“We’re excited to be among the select few for this HTF award. We’re even more excited to be one step closer to creating a community where a high level of services can be provided allowing some of our most vulnerable and aging community members to stay in the community that they have helped create,” said Joel Madsen, CCHC’s executive director.
CCHC will be building the facility on 6 acres of property off Simmons Road that Klickitat County Commissioners purchased last year for $650,000. CCHC’s facility will operate under a long-term land lease with the County.
The proposal calls for the construction and operation of a 3-story, 52-unit assisted living facility with a memory care component and its associated site improvements. The project’s program consists of 16 studio memory care residential units, 30 studio assisted living units, six 1-bedroom assisted living units, public and private dining areas served by a commercial kitchen, lobbies, activity spaces, lounges, offices and breakroom for staff, storage, and other support spaces.
Total development cost is an estimated $16,475,593. The $750,000 State grant was awarded for nine low-income units/beds to serve the senior population
