The Bingen City Council followed suit with White Salmon and Klickitat County and ratified Mayor Betty Barnes’ emergency proclamation during an April 14 meeting. The proclamation waives late fees, penalties and water shut-offs due to late or unpaid bills for the duration of the emergency. Greenspace in Daubenspeck Park remains open under the emergency proclamation, but the skate park, play equipment, public restrooms and basketball court have all been closed.

Tags

Recommended for you