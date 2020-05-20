On May 16, the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office was notified that a reported stolen trailer was at a residence on Bates Road in White Salmon. The Sheriff's Office, as well as the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department, responded. The report was the previously-reported trailer was linked to a certain vehicle.
Upon contact at the residence, Deputy Dwayne Matulovich was advised that Jeremy Scott was driving the vehicle in question. Officer Madelynn McIlwain from Bingen-White Salmon Police Department spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it for expired vehicle license; he failed to yield. Scott jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the bushes. It was found that Scott had several felony warrants out for his arrest.
Deputy Gaven Marble was called out with K9 Profi to conduct a search. K9 Profi led several officers to an area of several abandoned vehicles. Commands were given to surrender with no one surrendering; Profi was given the command located Scott under one of the vehicles by biting him and dragging him out from under the vehicle. Scott kicked Profi several times in the head. Deputy Randy Wells, Deputy Dustin Vorce and Officer McIlwain took Scott into custody.
A search warrant was conducted at the house and the stolen dump trailer was recovered. The case is still actively being investigated and future charges are expected.
