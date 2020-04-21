Klickitat County officials are asking residents to refrain from outdoor burning until further notice while they respond to the COVID-19 situation. In a press release, officials said while they recognize the value of controlled burns, doing it at this time may have negative consequences, such as misusing the supply of Personal Protective Equipment, which is already at a limited capacity.
