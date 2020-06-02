White Salmon students honored
Two students from White Salmon are among the 7,500 University of Utah students named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
On the list are Ford Huntington, whose major is listed as Asian Studies BA, and Alexa O’Gorman, whose major is listed as Psychology BS.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Highway 141 speed changes coming
Effective June 10, the speed limits on Highway 141/Jewett Blvd. will change. Be prepared to slow down.
The 35 mph speed zone from approximately Loop Road east into downtown White Salmon will change to 30 mph.
The downtown core area, approximately from Garfield east to Fireman’s Park, will change from 25 mph to 20 mph.
The 25 mph speed zone from Fireman’s Park east will be extended to approximately Eighth Street.
New speed signs will be installed by June 10.
Inslee activates additional National Guard at request of King County
Gov. Jay Inslee has activated up to 200 more members of the Washington National Guard in response to a request from King County to help Bellevue respond to looting and to protect against property damage and manage crowds and traffic throughout the county if necessary.
Guard personnel will be unarmed and work under the direction of local leadership.
The guard was activated by a letter from the governor to Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, commander of the Washington National Guard, as demonstrations were underway in King County protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week.
