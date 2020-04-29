Volunteers build Skyline COVID surge unit
Volunteers from the Bingen-White Salmon community are almost finished constructing a temporary shelter adjacent Skyline Hospital. The project, headed by Skyline Health night nurse Jim Wanner, will increase the hospital’s surge capacity in case of a local outbreak of COVID-19.
Mental health matters
Your mental health is important. If you’re struggling emotionally, The Next Door is here to help. Call the Mental Health Crisis Line at 541-308-7110. Hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take care of yourself; the world needs you.
HR Library closed until further notice due to COVID
The Hood River County Library District has updated their temporary closure dates, with all sites closed until further notice.
The Hood River County Library District Board approved the Hood River County Library District Roadmap to Reopening plan. The plan can be viewed at www.hoodriverlibrary.org.
The library is offering a variety of online programming and services. To leave about programs, services, and updates patrons can follow the library on social media (Facebook and Instagram), check the library website and sign up for their e-newsletter.
Small Business Loan Program funded
The House passed a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill Thursday that includes additional money for the small-business loan program, as well as for hospitals and testing, making way for the legislation to become law by the end of the week. This bill adds additional funding to both the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL). They both reopened Monday, April 27, for additional utilization as well as allowing farmers to access these programs now as well.
The bill passed by a 388-5-1 bipartisan vote.
Chenowith plans parade
Chenowith Elementary teachers are planning a car parade May 1 at 1 p.m. The parade will leave from the Chenowith parking lot and drive some of our bus routes and wave to families. The exact route is yet to be determined. The parade is being spearheaded Erin Peters, a third grade teacher at the school.
Candidate interviews available
With candidates seeking office for the May election unable to participate in in-person candidate forums or to meet voters by knocking on doors, Wasco Democrats requested video interviews from candidates and have posted resulting videos on their website, WascoDemocrats.org.
Each candidate for the CD2 Democratic primary, as well as each of the two candidates for Wasco County District Attorney, were sent a list of questions and some basic rules in order to keep answers and video questions of manageable length.
Wasco Democrats have not endorsed any candidates in either of these races, but are offering this service for the benefit of all voters. The District Attorney race is non-partisan.
The project was managed by Wasco Democrats Secretary Debi Ferrer. “Candidates are frustrated that they can’t meet voters and voters need to hear from the candidates, so this was an obvious program to take on,” she said.
Links to candidate websites are also provided on the website.
Correction
Google is not discounting Chromebooks as reported last week (those are ordered through a separate supplier).
