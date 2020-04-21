Kula Chiropractic Sports and Wellness Center (Dr. Katie Kula) will see patients at its current location 410 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, and then move temporarily to Roberson and Gibbs Building, 1000 E. Jewett, until summer when the clinic’s permanent space is completed, in the former Feast building at N.W. Wauna and Jewett, now owned by Aaron Kreps.

