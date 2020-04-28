The City of White Salmon will begin repairing a main line at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Customers in the area beginning at Brislawn Road and Highway 141 west will experience a water outage beginning at 7:00 p.m. This includes the Powerhouse Road and Forester Lane neighborhoods. The City has scheduled the water outage in the evening to provide the least amount of disruption to customers. The water will be on no later than 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
We are also asking all White Salmon customers to use water sparingly beginning at 7:00 p.m. in order to ensure that water remains in the city’s reservoirs.
If you have any questions regarding the water outage, please contact Russell Avery, Public Works Operations Manager at 509-774-7280.
