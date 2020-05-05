Clark College Foundation announced Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, a 1988 graduate of Clark College in Vancouver, has been chosen to receive the foundation’s Outstanding Alumni Award for 2019-2020.
The award recognizes Clark College alumni who deliver exemplary service to the community and Clark College, and exhibit personal and professional achievements, according to a press release.
Mosbrucker (R-Goldendale) was first elected in 2014 and is serving her third term in office representing the 14th Legislative District. She is also vice-caucus chair of the Washington State House Republicans and the ranking member of the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee. In addition, Mosbrucker is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and the House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee.
“Clark College and Clark College Foundation continue to be overwhelmed by the accomplishments of our alumni all over the world and in all aspects of society and culture,” said Joel B. Munson, chief advancement officer and senior vice president of Clark College Foundation. “Once again, our alumni confirm the strengths and advantages of a community college education, and specifically the quality of education students receive at Clark College. We are immensely proud of every alum who makes up the Penguin Nation and we salute our Outstanding and Rising Star alumni award winners who proudly represent the collective greatness that is Clark College.”
“This is a wonderful surprise and amazing honor,” said Mosbrucker. “Clark College changed my life and gave me focus. A counselor at Clark told me, ‘You can do anything you want. There’s no limit.’ The professors inspired me to find my passion and do my best to make the world a better place. I’ve taken that advice to heart in all that I do.”
Last August, the foundation featured Mosbrucker in its magazine, Clark Partners. The article, entitled “Stolen Sisters,” discussed Mosbrucker’s sponsorship of some of the first legislation in the nation addressing missing and murdered indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).
House Bill 2951, which passed and became law in 2018, brought the Washington State Patrol (WSP) together with federally recognized tribes, tribal law enforcement, urban Indian organizations and the Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs to study and identify the issue of missing Native American women in Washington state and report recommendations to the Legislature.
House Bill 1713, which passed and became law in 2019, established two liaison positions within WSP for the purpose of building relationships between government and native communities. It also requires the State Patrol to develop a best practices protocol for law enforcement response to missing person reports for indigenous women and other indigenous people.
In January, the foundation also released a podcast, entitled “Beyond the Tragedy,” featuring Mosbrucker’s efforts and her story of meeting Colville Tribal member Earth Feather-Sovereign, who inspired passage of the MMIWG legislation.
Munson said Clark College Foundation’s Alumni Board makes its award decision based on several criteria, including professional experiences and accomplishments, local community involvement, educational accomplishments, support of Clark College (through volunteer leadership and/or financial contributions), as well as other important and unique attributes of the individual.
Mosbrucker is among four other Clark College graduates who will be receiving the Outstanding Alumni Award during the foundation’s annual Savoring Excellence Gala on Oct. 20, along with another honoree chosen to receive the foundation’s Rising Star Award.
Clark College Foundation is an independent, self-governed nonprofit organization that assists Clark College through philanthropy.
