Crestline Construction has been given authorization by the City of White Salmon to resume work on the Jewett Water Main Improvements Project.
Both Crestline Construction and Anderson Perry (City engineers and inspectors) have submitted thorough plans that meets Governor’s Inslee’s COVID-19 requirements for restarting construction.
Crestline will mobilize their equipment and reset signage on Monday, May 4 and then will begin work on side service water lines in the core downtown area with the following schedule (subject to change depending on rock and weather conditions):
• Estes to Main (south side) -– Tuesday, May 5 through Friday, May 15
• Main to Garfield (south side) — Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22
• Estes to Main (north side) — Monday, May 25 through Friday, May 29
Expect detours and lane closures in the core downtown area similar to those that were used prior to the shutdown.
For questions or concerns, contact White Salmon City Hall at 509-493-1133, Extension 205.
