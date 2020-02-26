Facing a crowded field on the Democratic ballot and a choice of one for the Republicans, Washington State voters are now participating in a Presidential Primary.
Ballots were mailed to registered voters beginning Feb. 18 and should have begun arriving approximately Feb. 21.
In addition to ballots arriving in the mail, state Republicans will also be holding caucuses statewide on Saturday, Feb. 29. Democrats will also caucus, but later this spring. See details below.
Slated for March 10, the election will require voters to sign an oath declaring themselves as aligned with Democrats or Republicans. They will then vote for the candidate of their choice within the political party they selected.
Each ballot will have two sides. Thirteen candidates are listed on the Democrats’ side (though five candidates have dropped out of the race), plus a 14th option for “uncommitted.” On the Republican side, Donald Trump is the sole candidate. For a ballot to be counted, the voter must declare a party preference and vote only for one candidate within that party. Ballots missing a signature for the oath to declare a party preference or with more than one candidate selected will not be counted.
Unlike a general election, the primary will not result in one single winner, except on the Republican side of the ballot, where President Trump is the only candidate. Among the Democratic candidates, any individual receiving at least 15% of the vote will be awarded delegates. Delegates will be awarded to candidates based upon their proportion of the votes, with the most delegates going to the candidate with the most votes. Washington State will have 89 Democratic national delegates available to be allocated as pledged convention delegates.
Despite the vast number of delegates to be awarded based on Super Tuesday, it is widely believed that the ultimate winner for the Democratic party will not have been determined. Those candidates remaining in the race will therefore face strong pressure to actively court the votes of Washington residents.
Washington State citizens who wish to register to vote or to check the status of their registration may do so on a webpage produced by the state Secretary of State’s office. The web address is: https://voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx. The deadline for registering online or for registrations to arrive by mail is March 2. After that date, citizens can register as late as March 10, but they’ll have to do so in person at the office of their county auditor.
The Klickitat County Republican Caucus will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, beginning at 10 a.m. All committed Republicans are welcome to help shape the GOP Party platform and elect delegates to convention.
Klickitat County has several caucus sites including the Pioneer Center, 501 NE Washington St., in White Salmon for the precincts of Bingen, Husum, Fruit Valley, N. Fruit Valley, White Salmon, N. White Salmon, Trout Lake, Glenwood, and Mt. Brook. Another is the Lyle Pooled Caucus at the High Prairie Community Center for the precincts of Appleton, E. Klickitat, E. Lyle, High Prairie, Lyle, N. Dalles River, W. Klickitat, and Wishram.
Republicans wanting more information can contact klickitatcountyrepubli cans.org. For precinct information call the County Auditor’s at 509-773-4001.
As for the Democratic caucuses, on April 26 or May 3 (depending upon your residence), local legislative districts will be holding a caucus to select delegates to the Democratic State Convention and start the multi-level process to become a National Convention delegate.
